Manchester United mentioned as one of 2 destinations as Real Madrid prepare to sacrifice €80m midfielder to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could join Manchester United amid rumors of an exit, according to Football 365.

The France international joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco last summer for a reported fee of €80 million (via Transfermarkt). However, the young midfielder was unable to secure a place in the starting eleven in the second half of last season. He failed to start any of Real Madrid's knockout fixtures in the UEFA Champions League while managing 24 starts in La Liga.

With the signing of Jude Bellingham and the presence of a number of midfielders at Santiago Bernabeu, a move to the Premier League could be on the cards for Tchouameni.

Manchester United could face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal in securing the services of the 23-year-old midfielder. According to a report by Defensa Central on July 9, The Gunners are preparing a bid worth £77.4 million for the player.

In contrast, Football365 reported on Wednesday (July 12) that the north London outfit have dropped out of the race for Tchouameni. Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly remain the two possible destinations for the player.

The same report suggests that Real Madrid wish to let go of the midfielder in order to secure funds to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. The La Liga outfit are reportedly willing to offer €250 million for the PSG striker.

Mbappe could be forced to the bench at PSG amid rumors of a move to Real Madrid - Reports

Amid rumors of a move to Real Madrid, RMC Sport journalist Riolo reports that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to push Kylian Mbappe to the bench next season (via GOAL). The France international has stated that he will not extend his current deal in Paris, which is set to expire in 2024.

Angered by the decision, the club's owners are willing to instruct Luis Enrique from playing Mbappe should the player not sign an extension.

Speaking about the situation, Riolo said:

"I can tell you something tonight. Mbappe will be at PSG next season. Even if they see this through to the end and bench him, Mbappe stays at PSG. He is ready to accept this situation."

The Frenchman has made 260 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists across all competitions.

