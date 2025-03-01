Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte could leave club after just one season amid interest from European giants: Reports

Atletico Madrid are interested in a move for Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte, according to Todo Fichajes. The Uruguayan midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer for a reported £42 million fee.

Ad

Ugarte has been heavily involved for the Red Devils this season, effectively relegating Casemiro to the bench. The 23-year-old has registered one goal and one assist from 31 games across competitions.

However, with the Premier League giants struggling to impress this season, changes are expected over the summer. As such, Ugarte's future at Manchester United remains up in the air.

Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation, and could dive in for the player if he becomes available. The Uruguayan's style of play could make him a good fit under Diego Simeone. He is known for his relentlessness out of possession and ball carrying.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils could let him go to raise funds for the summer. However, with Casemiro's future uncertain and Christian Eriksen's contract up this summer, perhaps the club would be better advised to hold on to Ugarte.

The Uruguayan has averaged 5.9 tackles plus interceptions per 90 minutes this season, more than any other midfielder in the top five leagues in Europe. He is also the only player across the top five leagues to register over 85% passing accuracy while also making more than four tackles per 90 minutes. Ugarte's contract expires in 2029.

Ad

When are Manchester United back in action?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are preparing to face Fulham in the FA Cup Fifth Round tie at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 2. The Red Devils arrive at the game on the back of a stunning 3-2 win over Ipswich Town in midweek at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Ad

Ruben Amorim's men went behind in the game in the fourth minute via Jaden Philogene. However, they fought back to go 2-1 up by the 26th minute through Sam Morsy's own goal and Matthijs de Ligt's goal. New signing Patrick Dorgu was shown a straight red at the stroke of half-time, following which Ipswich Town got back into the game.

However, Harry Maguire powered 10-man Manchester United back to the front two minutes into the second half. The home side held on to secure a much-needed victory.

Despite the result, Amorim's team remain 14th in the league table after 27 games. Fulham, meanwhile, are ninth, and have scored more and conceded fewer than the Red Devils this season in the Premier League. As such, the Cottagers could pose a stern test for Manchester United on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback