Manchester United midfielder’s move to Brighton could pave way for Moises Caicedo to join Chelsea: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion's potential move for Manchester United's Scott McTominay could reportedly help Chelsea in signing Moises Caicedo this summer.

As per CBS Sports, AS Roma and Brighton are interested in signing McTominay this summer. The Scotland international's game time has reduced following Casemiro's arrival last summer, starting just 16 games across competitions. Hence, McTominay could look to depart Old Trafford this summer.

A transfer to Roma could see him being reunited with Jose Mourinho, under whom he made 31 appearances for Manchester United.

If he moves to Brighton, however, it could make Chelsea's pursuit of Moises Caicedo easier. The Blues have been interested in the Ecuadorian midfielder for a while now. If the Seagulls sign McTominay, they might let Caicedo leave easily this summer.

Manchester United were also interested in the Brighton midfielder but an £80 million price tag has put them out of the race. They recently spent £60 million to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. Due to financial fair play regulations, their budget is limited to around £60 million without sales.

Hence, the Red Devils could look to keep McTominay at the club this summer, with signing a potential replacement a tough task. The midfielder's contract expires in 2025 and the club have the option to extend it by a further year.

Having come through United's academy, McTominay has made 209 senior appearances for the club, contributing 19 goals and five assists.

Chelsea interested in signing Manchester United target

According to Italian newspaper II Tempo, Chelsea are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Blues are looking to strengthen their midfield after a string of departures. Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all left the club this summer.

Along with Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia, the west London side also have Milinkovic-Savic on their list. Lazio are demanding around €40 million for the Serbian midfielder.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are also interested in signing Milinkovic-Savic. While they dropped their interest earlier, the Red Devils could be back in pursuit of the midfielder.

Milinkovic-Savic, 28, joined Lazio from KRC Genk in 2015. He has since made 341 appearances for the Italian side, scoring 69 goals and providing 59 assists.

