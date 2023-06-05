Manchester United monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder ahead of potential move: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka's situation.

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are monitoring Goretzka's situation. They are aware that his future is uncertain amid Bayern's pursuit of West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

However, Plettenberg insists that no talks or negotiations have taken place yet with regard to the 28-year-old potentially joining Manchester United this summer. The German is calm and his stance is that he wants to remain at the Allianz Arena.

Goretzka has been a mainstay in Bayern's side since arriving at the Bundesliga giants in 2018. He featured 40 times across competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing as many assists.

However, Goretzka may be wary of the Bavarians' pursuit of Rice, 24. Their manager Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the English midfielder and is playing a key role in their attempts to sign him.

Manchester United previously tried their luck at signing Goretzka in 2021. He was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford back then but put pen to paper on a new contract with Bayern. That deal expires in 2026, hence the Bundesliga champions are under no pressure to try and cash in on the midfielder this summer. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €65 million.

West Ham's Declan Rice is told to reject Manchester United and Arsenal and head abroad

Rice could leave the Premier League this summer.

Former West Ham goalkeeper David James has urged Rice to snub interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal and leave English football. The only European side that is chasing the Englishman's signature is Bayern and it seems the former England goalkeeper wants to see the midfielder make that move. He told King Casino Bonus:

"For him personally, he would gain so much experience from playing abroad. He could experience football in the same way I did when I was very late in my career; experiencing a new culture, becoming a more rounded player."

James continued by alluding to the success Rice's England teammate Jude Bellingham had at Borussia Dortmund. The English teenager became the Bundesliga's youngest captain this season and is now set for a move to Real Madrid:

"You look at the success of Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund, there is no reason why Rice couldn’t follow suit and go and become a legend with a foreign club, before returning to the UK as a much more developed player. I think we would all be able to enjoy Declan Rice on another level."

Rice has flourished at West Ham, becoming their captain and protagonist throughout his time at the London Stadium. He scored five goals and provided four assists in 49 games across competitions.

The English midfielder will likely be captaining the Hammers for the final time when they face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final (June 7). He will then have a decision to make over his future with Arsenal, Manchester United, City, and Bayern circling for his signature.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes