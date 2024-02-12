Manchester United monitoring European giants' defensive duo ahead of the summer transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly continuing to keep tabs on Bayer Leverkusen's defensive pair Jeremie Frimpong and Edmond Tapsoba.

Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils have added Frimpong and Tapsoba to their transfer wishlist. The duo have played a key role in Leverkusen's incredible unbeaten Bundesliga campaign thus far. Die Werkself have the best defensive record in the German top flight, conceding just 14 goals in 21 games.

Frimpong, 23, has been in fine form his season, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists in 27 games across competitions. The Dutch right-back signed a new long-term deal in October keeping him tied to the BayArena until 2028.

However, Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new right-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract expires next year and the Red Devils will likely sell the former Crystal Palace man.

Meanwhile, Tapsoba, 25, has been a stalwart at the back for Xabi Alonso's men this season. The Burkina Faso international has made 25 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets while chipping in with four-goal contributions.

Erik ten Hag may be set to make plenty of changes to his defense amid several players reaching the latter stages of their careers. Jonny Evans, 36, Raphael Varane, 30, Harry Maguire, 30, and Victor Lindelof, 29, could be looking over their shoulders.

It's claimed that Lindelof may be sold this summer despite the club triggering a one-year extension. This was done to protect his value and the Swede could be headed out of Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Varane and Evans are both out of contract in June. Any decision over those players' futures will be taken by Ten Hag, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and his INEOS team as they'll oversee the club's sporting operations.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt

Erik ten Hag's former captain isn't happy with his situation at Bayern Munich.

Manchester United could turn to Leverkusen's rivals Bayern Munich for defensive reinforcement. The Bavarians' Matthijs de Ligt has long been a target having previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Football Transfers reports that United are leading the race to sign De Ligt, 24, who has struggled for game time this season. The Dutch defender has fallen out of favor with Thomas Tuchel, with the German coach preferring Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae.

De Ligt has started eight of 13 Bundesliga games this season, helping his side keep five clean sheets. He was left on the bench in Bayern's 3-0 loss to Leverkusen on Saturday (February 10).

Manchester United have spoken to the Dutchman's representatives about a potential move. Arsenal are also showing an interest in the former Ajax captain who has three years left on his contract.