Manchester United monitoring French international previously linked with Liverpool: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Khephren Thuram, who was previously a Liverpool target.

The Frenchman, who is Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram's younger brother, currently plays for OGC Nice. Khephren, 22, was a key player for the Ligue 1 club during the 2022-23 season. He made 48 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing eight assists.

The central midfielder is contracted with Nice until the end of the 2024-25 season and has an estimated market value of €40 million.

According to Football Transfers, Thuram was previously a target for Liverpool. The Reds, however, have signed the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Manchester United have now turned their attention to signing Thuram. While Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina remains United's first choice, Thuram is also among the options. The Red Devils' representatives recently went to watch the Frenchman in action as well.

Manchester United have parted ways with Fred, who completed a move to Fenerbahce on Saturday, August 12.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been active in the summer transfer market

Manchester finished third in the Premier League last season in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge of the club. They also won the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

Liverpool, on the other hand, had a below-par campaign and could only secure a fifth-place finish in the Premier League, finishing trophyless.

United have been active in the transfer market as they are back in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023-24 season. They have signed Mason Mount from Chelsea, Andre Onana from Inter Milan, and Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The Reds, on the other hand, have landed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. Apart from that they are also in talks with Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

While the club agreed to pay a British record transfer fee of £110 million for Moises Caicedo, the Ecuadorian is likely to join Chelsea instead.

Both clubs have strengthened their arsenal and fans could be in for an intriguing campaign this term as the Premier League has already kicked off.