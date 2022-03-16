Manchester United monitoring Thomas Tuchel’s situaiton at Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's current situation at his club. According to Jamie Jackson of the Telegraph, United are aware of the situation at Stamford Bridge after the club's owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

The Red Devils could take advantage of Chelsea's uncertain future by trying to tempt Tuchel to become United's permanent manager this summer. For Thomas Tuchel, it would be a difficult choice to make as he has built a great team at Stamford Bridge.

Moreover, the German has been extremely professional throughout these tough times as he aims to win matches for the fans. However, the club could soon feel the effects of the sanctions and that is when Tuchel's patience will be tested.

The Athletic recently reported that Chelsea were unable to buy fuel for the team bus as their credit cards have been temporarily frozen due to sanctions. Chelsea's commercial partners are also starting to put a hold on their agreements as shirt sponsors Three recently suspended their deal with the club.

It will certainly be an uphill struggle for a world-class manager like Thomas Tuchel to work for a club with an uncertain future. Moreover, the German has a great relationship with Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German will move to a consultancy role once his interim stint is over with United. The 63-year-old could convince United's hierarchy to appoint Tuchel as the club's new manager.

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are still the favorites for the Manchester United job

The situation with Thomas Tuchel is complicated and Manchester United in the end may not get to him if he decides to stay loyal to the Blues. The Red Devils are currently going through the process of nailing down the perfect profile for the managerial role.

United Journal @theutdjournal Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are among other candidates under consideration by Manchester United #mujournal



[ Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are among other candidates under consideration by Manchester United #mufc @JamieJackson___ / Guardian] 🚨 Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are among other candidates under consideration by Manchester United #mufc #mujournal [@JamieJackson___ / Guardian]

As things stand, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are still the favorites to become Manchester United's new manager. Both managers are also said to be interested in the job and could leave their current clubs to join United this summer. Pochettino is currently the manager of PSG while Ten Hag is at Ajax.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar