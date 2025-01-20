Manchester United move ahead of Manchester City in race to sign Lionel Messi's former teammate: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly moved ahead of neighborhood rivals Manchester City in the race to sign Lionel Messi's former teammate Nuno Mendes. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-back has emerged as a popular target in the city of Manchester, with the two clubs placing him on their radar.

According to a report from Football Insider (via Caught Offside), the Red Devils have been working on a move to sign the 22-year-old, who also plays in the Portugal national team. This season, Mendes has been consistent for PSG, playing 20 games and scoring two goals, while providing two assists.

It is also worth noting that Nuno Mendes has racked up an impressive four assists in just seven UEFA Nations League group-stage games with Portugal. His penchant for bombarding into the final third and influencing the proceedings has made him a notable target for the two Manchester clubs.

For Manchester United, head coach Ruben Amorim's tactics require wing-backs who can influence their flanks on each third of the pitch. Amorim has had to make do with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui in these positions, despite the duo being traditional full-backs.

For Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has opted for players like Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake in the left-back role. The duo play a bit centrally in his system, and the manager may be looking for a change of pace on that flank.

Manchester United set their sights on talented Lecce full-back

Manchester United are looking to improve their options at wing-back, with reports out of England revealing that they are pushing to sign Patrick Dorgu. The 20-year-old full-back is highly versatile and has played in different positions up both flanks for Lecce, including right-wing forward.

His undeniable talent has already seen Dorgu join up with the Denmark national team, where he has made four caps and scored a goal. According to journalist David Ornstein (via The Athletic), Manchester United have already begun discussions regarding getting the young left-back this January.

While talks have begun, nothing concrete has happened yet. The report also notes that Patrick Dorgu recently signed a new contract at Lecce back in October 2024. The new deal is set to last until 2028, which will give the Italian side the advantage in any upcoming negotiations.

Dorgu has been a regular for the Lecce since breaking into their first team. He has played a total of 56 matches, scoring five goals and creating two assists.

