Manchester United must spend £103 million if they are to sign 21-year-old midfield target: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly need to pay SL Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez's £103 million release clause if they wish to sign him in January.

The up-and-coming 21-year-old joined the Portuguese giants in the summer from River Plate for just £10 million in transfer fees. In hindsight, Benfica were smart to include a release clause almost 10 times that amount.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder. However, they will have to pay a club-record amount to sign him, as per A Bola (h/t Express).

The £89.3 million they paid for Paul Pogba to Juventus in the summer of 2016 remains their record signing to date.

His reputation has soared through the roof in recent months at the club as well as international level. He has scored three goals and provided five assists in 24 games across competitions this season under manager Roger Schmidt.

His impressive form saw him make manager Lionel Scaloni's 26-man Argentina squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Fernandez came on as a substitute with 31 minutes left on the clock in La Albiceleste's 2-1 loss against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He was substituted into the game around the same time against Mexico on November 26, where he made a telling impact. Fernandez scored the second and final goal for his team in the dying embers of the game as Argentina cruised to a 2-0 win.

He still has a long way to go in his professional career and there is no doubt that teams will be lining up for him if he keeps up this form. Benfica have been a hotbed of football's best young talents in the past and are largely open to parting with their stars if the price is right.

Manchester United have fresh plans to seal Cody Gakpo transfer

PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

B/R Football @brfootball

Left foot vs. Ecuador

Right foot vs. Qatar

Cody Gakpo can score them all Header vs. SenegalLeft foot vs. EcuadorRight foot vs. QatarCody Gakpo can score them all Header vs. Senegal ✅Left foot vs. Ecuador ✅Right foot vs. Qatar ✅Cody Gakpo can score them all 🔥 https://t.co/mHTQ6tGyrh

By his own admission, the Dutchman held talks with manager Erik ten Hag, only for the move to peter out in the closing stages of the transfer window. However, the Red Devils haven't given up on their aim to sign him.

According to Fabrizio Romano (h/t the Sun), Manchester United are in contact with Gakpo's agents over a potential move. However, they are yet to contact PSV regarding the same.

The Dutch club are reportedly looking for £43 million in transfer fees to sell him mid-season.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 2955 votes