Manchester United name new price-tag for Jadon Sancho ahead of January transfer window, set to incur huge loss: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly not ready to sell Jadon Sancho unless their valuation of £50 million is met by a suitor in the January transfer market. It signifies a £23m loss on the player they bought from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The English winger has been sidelined at the club by manager Erik ten Hag since his public spat with the head coach on August 26. It all started when Sancho was omitted from the United squad for their clash against Arsenal.

Ten Hag explained his absence by suggesting that the player has not been committed enough in training. Sancho indirectly responded to the manager's post-match comments by posting on his socials, saying that not everything being said about him is true.

He went on to delete the story but it was enough to reportedly irk the Dutch boss, who then froze Sancho out of the squad. The player has since then been reportedly banned from training with the first team or even dining with them at Carrington.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that reconciliation between the player and the manager appears unlikely and United could sell him in January with Serie A side Juventus reportedly interested.

Mirror has now added to that report by claiming that United will demand a minimum fee of £50m, something that might chase away potential suitors due to Sancho's performance outputs.

In three games this season, he has not registered a single goal or assist. Overall, since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2021, Sancho has registered 12 goals and six assists in 82 games for the Red Devils.

Potential new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants reconciliation between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag - Reports

A recent report in Dail Star suggested that Manchester United's potential new investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will want to see Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho put aside their differences.

This would mean that Sancho would either have to apologize to the head coach or Ten Hag would have to forgive the player sans an apology.

While a reconciliation could be a good move for all parties involved, the process must be correct in order to ensure that the manager does not lose authority in the dressing room, regardless of the accuracy of his initial decision.

Managers are easily dispensable in modern-day club football and often fall out with asset players can lead to them losing the dressing room altogether.