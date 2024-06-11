Manchester United name their price for 26-year-old star after turning down an initial offer from Turkish giants: Reports

Manchester United reportedly want £16-20 million to part ways with Galatasaray target Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Turkish giants are in talks with the Red Devils for the English right-back, who could be sold this summer.

Turkish outlet TRT Spor reports that negotiations between the two clubs are set to take place. The Premier League giants are demanding around £16-20 million, but the Turkish Super Lig champions want to pay less than this.

Wan-Bissaka encountered a topsy-turvy past season amid several fitness issues. He appeared 30 times across competitions, posting three assists, and seemed to turn a corner under Erik ten Hag.

The former Crystal Palace man has a year left on his contract and could be a victim of Manchester United's rebuild. The Red Devils are set for a summer overhaul in the first transfer window of INEOS' sporting control.

Galatasaray reportedly already made their move for Wan-Bissaka last week. They failed to tempt United to part ways with a €10 million (£8.4 million) offer, but further talks were expected.

Cimbom will know what the Englishman can offer as they faced Ten Hag's men in last season's Champions League group stages. He grabbed a fine assist in a 3-3 draw at RAMS Park. His former Palace teammate Wilfried Zaha also plays for Okan Burak's side.

"He said I deserved it" - Aaron Wan-Bissaka on advice Wilfried Zaha gave him upon Manchester United move

Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka parted ways after the latter's move to Manchester United.

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Palace in 2019 for a reported £50 million. He was one of English football's most exciting defensive talents after putting in several eye-catching performances at Selhurst Park.

Zaha knew all about moving to Old Trafford as he left the Eagles for the Red Devils in 2013. The veteran winger struggled to impress before returning to the London outfit permanently in 2015.

The Ivorian forward gave Wan-Bissaka advice ahead of his arrival at United. The right-back shed light on this a few months later (via Be Soccer):

"When [Zaha] knew that I joined he just told me to play without fear. I have come here as a new signing he said 'just play your game and do what I did last season. He was happy for me. He said I deserved it and I should continue working hard and doing what I do."

Zaha and Wan-Bissaka were teammates at Palace before the transfer occurred. They could be reunited at Galatasaray and take up the Turkish giants' right flank together.