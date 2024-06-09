Manchester United name their price for Jadon Sancho ahead of return from Borussia Dortmund loan: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to demand £40 million for Jadon Sancho this summer. The English winger is set to return to Old Trafford after his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund expires.

BBC Sport reports that the Red Devils want a straight sale because their transfer funds will be limited due to FFP restrictions. The 24-year-old attacker spent the second half of last season on loan at Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho fell out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the season. He hit back at claims he'd underperformed in training with a now-deleted social media post claiming he was being scapegoated.

The 23-cap England international was banished from United's first team and didn't play again before returning to Dortmund. He became a prominent member of Edin Terzic's side with three goals and as many assists in 21 games across competitions.

BvB want to keep Sancho but can't afford him, ruling out the prospect of a permanent move. He joined the Red Devils from the Bundesliga giants in 2021 for around £72 million.

Sancho faces an uncertain future but is reportedly open to returning to Manchester United if Ten Hag isn't in charge. The Premier League giants are conducting an end-of-season review that will decide the Dutch coach's fate.

"Thank you for believing me" - Jadon Sancho's subtle message to Manchester United ahead of return

Jadon Sancho looked happier after returning to Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho hinted at his frustrations with his time at Manchester United in his farewell message to Dortmund. He wrote a statement on his Instagram account thanking the club for his return:

"Thank you to Edin Terzic, Sebastian Kehl and Hans-Joachim Watzke for believing in me and bringing me back. Finally a special thank you to the BVB fans. Your support is amazing and I’m forever thankful for you all!”

Sancho got back to his best at Signal Iduna Park after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford. He managed just 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.

The Manchester City academy graduate played in the Champions League final as Dortmund lost 2-0 to Real Madrid. That was his final appearance before his return to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are set to undergo a rebuild this summer, and several areas of their team need attention. Ten Hag's right wing was somewhat problematic after Sancho left as Antony struggled to impress.