Manchester United name Rasmus Hojlund asking price amid plans to offload out-of-sorts striker in summer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made striker Rasmus Hojlund available for sale during the upcoming transfer window. This is as per a report from an Italian outlet, Tuttomercatoweb, which says that interested clubs will have to pay £52 million to acquire the attacker's services (via TeamTalk).

The Norway international has failed to fire yet again this season, and it comes as no surprise that he could be headed for the exit doors at Old Trafford. Overall, the former Serie A forward made 42 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging eight goals and four assists.

To make matters worse for Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee joined the club in 2024 to provide him with competition. With both players failing to fire, the Red Devils have been linked with other strikers in the market, including the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

If Manchester United are to sell Hojlund for the aforementioned sum, it would go down as a loss, given they bought him for a reported fee of £64 million from Atalanta. Since moving to Manchester in 2023, the 22-year-old has featured in 85 matches across competitions, bagging 24 goals and six assists.

A move away might suit him, particularly if Ruben Amorim and Co. bring in a new striker this summer. His game time will then be limited, which could halt his career progression. At the moment, Hojlund still has three years left on his contract with Manchester United.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund joined Christian Eriksen for an interview before the Red Devils' clash against Newcastle United on Sunday, April 13.

Both players believe that the hard work on the training pitch is starting to produce results in matches. Speaking to the club's social media channels, Hojlund said (via the club's official website):

"But also internally, what is it that, say, Christian is thinking when he's on the ball? That's so important to understand and also to look what are his sort of main characteristics. That's so important."

"We're starting to get to know that because of training and because of games, obviously, but, yeah, you can start to see that a bit more now and I think that's why the results are improving."

While Hojlund believes there is improvement, Manchester United are still placed 13th in the Premier League standings. They are winless in their last three matches across competitions.

