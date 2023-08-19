Manchester United have new Mason Greenwood announcement planned - Reports

Manchester United reportedly have prepared a new announcement plan regarding the return of Mason Greenwood.

The Athletic reports that Red Devils chief executive Richard Arnold initially had the date of Friday, August 4 in mind to announce Greenwood's return. However, the widespread backlash has intensified so much that the announcement is being delayed.

Manchester United wanted to inform key stakeholders, the women's team, sponsors, and the fan's advisory board days in advance. However, three members of the women's team are out on international duty at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup which has also led to the postponement.

The fury that has ensued in the public domain following the club's statement regarding the striker's potential return has been majorly problematic. It's claimed that crisis talks took place between executives on Thursday and Friday.

There are some within the Old Trafford outfit who have serious concerns about the Englishman returning. There is also a sense of shame among staff at Manchester United and the possibility that some contemplate resigning.

It remains to be seen whether the backlash will impact the club's decision. However, the handling of the 20-year-old's situation has been utterly disastrous and has risked the reputation of one of English football's most prestigious clubs.

Greenwood last played for the Red Devils in January 2022 until he was arrested on charges of attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behavior. However, he has since been acquitted of all charges leading to an internal investigation taking place at United that has taken several months.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains tight-lipped over Greenwood

Erik ten Hag didn't comment on the English forward.

Erik ten Hag refused to comment on anything related to Greenwood's situation in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash with Tottenham Hotspur. The Manchester United boss said prior to the game today (August 19) [via Laurie Whitwell]:

“I am focussing on games, focussing on my team and focussing on the players who are available, for the rest I refer to the statement the club made.”

The Dutch tactician has reportedly given the green light on the young English forward making his return to the first team. Ten Hag's squad are also said to back the idea of bringing the attacker back.

Ten Hag is yet to manage Greenwood during his spell at Old Trafford. He arrived in May 2022, three months after the Englishman was arrested and then suspended.

However, the Manchester United forward was regarded as one of England's brightest talents before then. He managed 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 club games.