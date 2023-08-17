When will Mason Greenwood return? Manchester United edge closer to making final decision after Erik ten Hag's approval

Mason Greenwood could reportedly be reinstated at Manchester United as early as next week.

The Sun reports that Red Devils chief executive Richard Arnold is set to make a final decision within the next 48 hours regarding the 21-year-old. The English forward has been suspended by the club since he was arrested in January 2022.

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour. However, he has since been acquitted of all charges leading to an internal investigation taking place at Manchester United.

The Englishman now appears to be making a highly controversial return to the Old Trafford outfit. A source was quoted as saying that the forward has the backing of manager Erik ten Hag and his fellow teammates:

"The internal investigation is over and Mason is likely to be reinstated at Old Trafford. He's made no secret of his desire to get back to doing what he does best."

They continued:

"He's already got the backing of the players and manager Erik ten Hag. He's just waiting for the green light. The club will communicate its decision as early as Tuesday after the women's World Cup final."

There is no indication as to whether Greenwood will be brought back into the first-team fold or sent out on loan. However, the English attacker is believed to oppose a move abroad while United don't want to send him to a Premier League club on loan.

He has made 129 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. He has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils.

Manchester United slammed for their statement regarding Mason Greenwood

Fans protest against his return before the Red Devils' season opener (Image: Times).

Manchester United released a statement on Wednesday (August 16) on their official website addressing the rumors about Greenwood's investigation. Some of the wording in that statement drew fury from fans who are already enraged that the striker is likely to return.

One part of the statement that particularly infuriated fans was:

"We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner."

Another line from the statement that has not sat well with fans is:

"We understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain."

One fan responded to the statement with anger by taking issue with the lack of regard for women:

"A duty to Mason Greenwood.....a young father" No duty to the female fans, employees, fellow footballers. Awful, awful statement Cowards."

Another Twitter account lashed out at the club for considering his return:

"Pathetic, embarrassing, disgraceful. Shouldn’t even be considered, Greenwood’s contract should have been terminated the day the recording and photos came out."

Manchester United's decision to bring the Englishman back is set to open a can of worms that they perhaps have not prepared for. This is just the start of what looks to be a hugely tumultuous period between fans and the club.