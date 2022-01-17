Manchester United and Newcastle offered chance to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele for €20 million: Reports

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona have offered Premier League clubs Manchester United and Newcastle United the chance to sign Ousmane Dembele for €20m during the ongoing transfer window. The Premier League duo can reportedly acquire the winger's services for as little as €20m.

Dembele is in the final six months of his contract with Barcelona and is unlikely to extend his stay at Camp Nou. As things stand, the France international is free to reach a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Spain.

The Blaugrana, though, are determined to avoid losing Dembele on a free transfer in the summer. They are looking to move the former Borussia Dortmund forward on during the current window.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (DEMBÉLÉ): Barcelona have offered Dembélé to Manchester United and Newcastle for €20m.



• Barça's objective is to gain some sort of money before he leaves for free in the summer. For now it's unknown whether he has a pre-contract with another club.



Manchester United are said to be looking to bolster their options in attack in an attempt to boost their chances of finishing in the top four. Newcastle, on the other hand, are in the process of significantly strengthening their squad following their recent takeover.

While the player is also open to the idea of moving to the Premier League, it remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in the 24-year-old.

The Catalans are keen to retain Dembele's services beyond the summer and have reportedly offered him a new deal. The La Liga giants, though, have been frustrated by the player's reluctance to sign the contract.

Xavi's side are aware Dembele could sign a pre-contract with a foreign club and are keen to avoid such a situation. They are hopeful of making a small sum of money on his sale before the transfer window slams shut.

Barcelona and Manchester United could do business involving another Frenchman

While Manchester United have been linked with a move for Dembele, they could also do business with Barcelona involving another Frenchman. The Catalans have been credited with an interest in Red Devils forward Anthony Martial.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are three options to leave in January. Man Utd ask for full salary covered + loan fee. Anthony Martial wants to leave but he’s still not interested in any loan move to join English clubs. Newcastle and Tottenham approaches turned down.Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are three options to leave in January. Man Utd ask for full salary covered + loan fee. Anthony Martial wants to leave but he’s still not interested in any loan move to join English clubs. Newcastle and Tottenham approaches turned down. 🔴 #MUFCBarcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are three options to leave in January. Man Utd ask for full salary covered + loan fee. https://t.co/UM5Goqog2L

Martial is reportedly seeking a move away from Old Trafford this month after becoming frustrated with his lack of playing time. The Blaugrana are among the clubs said to be interested in signing him.

The English giants, though, want a fee for sanctioning a loan move for Martial this month. Ralf Rangnick's side also want the player's suitors to cover the entirety of his wages.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar