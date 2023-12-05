Manchester United and Newcastle in race to sign Germany international who has £15 million release clause – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly likely to battle it out with Newcastle United in the race to snap up Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag's outfit have expressed an interest in adding Tah to their squad ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. They are aiming to sign the German as a replacement for outcast Raphael Varane, who has been linked with Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich in the recent past.

However, Manchester United are likely to face competition from Newcastle in their pursuit of the 27-year-old. Both teams are willing to trigger the towering defender's release clause of around £15 million.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are unwilling to let go of Tah in the upcoming winter window. They are keen to retain the Hamburg academy graduate's services due to his importance in Xabi Alonso's plans.

Tah, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, has been a crucial starter for Leverkusen since arriving from Hamburg for a transfer fee of £6 million in 2015. He has made 323 appearances across all competitions for his current club, registering 12 goals and 11 assists.

Robbie Savage delivers score prediction for Manchester United-Chelsea league contest

In his column for Planet Sport, ex-Manchester United youth player Robbie Savage predicted a 2-1 win for Chelsea during their Premier League trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6). He wrote:

"This is the most drawn fixture in the Premier League era, 26 draws between these two sides. Chelsea with three goals [in a 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion] at the weekend, Manchester United so bad against Newcastle [in a 1-0 loss]. [It] would not surprise me if Chelsea go to Old Trafford and win this game."

Savage, who was at the Red Devils between 1991 and 1993, added:

"Obviously, United and Chelsea both have injury problems. Luke Shaw playing in a back four for [them]. Harry Maguire was United's best player [against Newcastle], he's going to have to defend well again. I'm going to go with Chelsea 2-1 away win at Old Trafford."

Manchester United, who have lost 10 of their 21 matches this season, are seventh in 2023-24 Premier League table with 24 points from 14 outings. Chelsea are 10th with 19 points from 14 league matches.

As for head-to-head record, the Red Devils have registered five wins, seven draws and one loss in their last 13 meetings against the Blues.