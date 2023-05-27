Manchester United and Newcastle United keeping tabs on midfielder whose value has been lowered to around £30 million: Reports

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in snapping up Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is an in-demand star across Europe, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has been a regular starter for the Biancocelesti since arriving from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk for around £11 million in 2015. He has helped them lift three trophies, including the 2018-19 Coppa Italia crown.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with shooting and dribbling, Milinkovic-Savic is in the final 14 months of his contract at the Stadio Olimpico and could be offloaded ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Lazio have already slapped an asking price of £30 million for Milinkovic-Savic, as per Sky Italia. They were reportedly holding out for a transfer sum in the region of £60 million in the past, but are keen to cash in on him before too late.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United, and Newcastle are keen to launch a move to sign the 41-cap Serbia international this summer. They are expected to face tough competition from AC Milan, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund.

Milinkovic-Savic, a two-time Lazio Player of the Season, could prove to be a good addition for Manchester United. He could feature alongside Casemiro in a midfield double pivot, providing competition to Christian Eriksen in the process.

On the other hand, should the former KRC Genk man join Newcastle this summer, he would be a vital starter for them. He would likely push Joe Willock further down in the pecking order due to his superior passing and physical prowess.

Overall, Milinkovic-Savic has scored 67 goals and laid out 59 assists in 339 games across all competitions for Lazio.

Mark Lawrenson offers prediction for Manchester United-Fulham clash

In his Paddy Power column, Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson predicted a 2-1 win for Manchester United in their final Premier League contest of the season.

Sharing his thoughts on their home clash against Fulham, he wrote:

"Manchester United got what they needed against Chelsea last Thursday – what a mess Chelsea are currently in. Fulham have had a very, very good season with over 50 points. However, I think United will edge this tie."

The Red Devils, who are on 72 points from 37 games, have already secured a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. They are aiming to consolidate their third spot with their 15th home victory against Marco Silva's outfit.

Fulham, on the other hand, are set to finish in 10th spot after just getting promoted from the EFL Championship this season. They are currently on 52 points from 37 games, a whopping eight points ahead of 11th-placed Crystal Palace.

