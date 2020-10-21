Manchester United News Roundup: Key player out for 3-4 weeks, Ed Woodward defends Red Devils' transfer strategy and more - 21st October 2020

Manchester United picked up an impressive away win against PSG in the Champions League. The Red Devils will be going into the weekend clash against Chelsea with a lot of confidence.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 21st of October 2020.

Eric Bailly out for 3-4 weeks, confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Eric Bailly will be out for 3-4 weeks with a muscle injury. The Ivorian was on the bench against Newcastle but failed to make the squad for the Champions League clash against PSG.

The 26-year-old's Old Trafford career has been halted with several injuries. The return of Axel Tuanzebe will be a welcome boost for the 20-time Premier League champions.

Ed Woodward defends Manchester United's transfer policy

Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward has defended Manchester United's transfer strategy in the Quarterly conference call. The Red Devils came under severe criticism due to their public pursuit of Jadon Sancho, with Borussia Dortmund refusing to budge on their asking price of the English winger.

Woodward in his statement said:

"We are pleased with our recent additions to the first team squad of Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles, two players we had been tracking as part of our recruitment process for a long period, and Edinson Cavani, a top striker who adds a new option to our forward line."

"We also welcome Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo, who will join in January, two exciting young prospects who have also been scouted extensively."

"Added to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes earlier this year, these recruits underscore our continued commitment to strengthening the squad and take our net investment in new players since summer 2019 to over €200m – more, I believe, than any other major European club over that time period."

"We will never be satisfied at Manchester United unless we are winning trophies. But our third-place finish in the league and strong cup runs last season showed that, while there is more hard work ahead and the path is not always smooth, we are making progress."

Although Manchester United paid a significant fee for both Pellistri and Diallo, it is important to note that both players are just 18-years-old and will take time to mature into first-team regulars.

Cavani, who signed on deadline day, also appeared to be a panic buy, given he was available for free throughout the summer.