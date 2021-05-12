Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils joined by Liverpool in chase for wonderkid, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on Harry Maguire, and more — 11th May, 2021

Manchester United fell to their first defeat to Leicester City at Old Trafford in 23 years as Brendan Rodgers' side emerged victorious by a scoreline of 2-1. The Red Devils sent out a side with a whopping ten changes from their previous starting XI, and the second-string side failed to get the job done. However, their senior stars are fit and well-rested ahead of their much-anticipated clash with Liverpool on Thursday.

Ahead of the Reds' trip to Old Trafford, here is a look at some of the latest Machester United news.

Manchester United and Liverpool monitoring Kamaldeen Sulemana

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Ghanian wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana ahead of the summer window, as per reports. The winger, currently on the books of Nordsjælland, has impressed profoundly in Denmark and has scored nine goals and six assists across all competitions.

A report suggests that the Red Devils are keen to snap up the star who could be available for as little as £12m this summer. However, they could face competition from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as well as Dutch giants AFC Ajax, whose sporting director Marc Overmars has already confirmed their interest in him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on Harry Maguire fitness

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that Harry Maguire could potentially recover from his injury ahead of the UEFA Europa League final on May 26. The English defender had to be subbed off the pitch due to an ankle injury in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa and left the stadium on crutches, but Solskjaer has quelled fears over the extent of his injury.

The Red Devils told MUTV;

"He's [Harry Maguire] obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture. [There's] ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he'll be ready for the final."

Manchester United are set to play Unai Emery's Villarreal in the UEL final at Gdansk.

Jesse Lingard best PL player over last ten games: Bruno Fernandes

West Ham United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has heaped immense praise on English midfielder Jesse Lingard by calling him the best player in the league over the last ten games. The 28-year-old left the Red Devils to join West Ham United on a loan deal in the winter window and has been in sensational form since his move, scoring more goals than any midfielder in the league in that period.

Fernandes believes Lingard has been right up there with the best in the land since his move to the Hammers. The Portuguese expressed;

"If you see Jesse [Lingard], I think Jesse, at the moment, if you watch the last 10 games, has been top, top, top level. For me, if you watch the last 10 games, he's been the best player in the Premier League, scoring and assists in every game."

"Everyone here is really, really happy for him. He has confidence back, he has his swag back, because he is feeling confident. We are really, really happy for what he's doing."

West Ham are rumored to be keen to sign Lingard from Manchester United on a permanent basis, but it remains to be seen if the two clubs can find an agreement.

