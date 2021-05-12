Manchester United 1-2 Leicester City: Red Devils player ratings as hosts outfoxed by Brendan Rodgers' side | Premier League 2020/21

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City under the floodlights at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It was a game that was ironically more consequential to Manchester City, Leicester City, and Liverpool than it was to Manchester United. The Red Devils' loss has officially confirmed the Cityzens' status as champions of the land for the 2020/21 campaign.

Meanwhile, Leicester City gaining all three points has delivered a huge blow to Liverpool's ambitions of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Solskjaer raised eyebrows by naming a line-up that had an astonishing ten changes from the side that comfortably got past Aston Villa on Sunday. No player retained their starting berth on Tuesday night, with the exception of Mason Greenwood, who scored the winner in Birmingham at the weekend.

The Manchester United boss also handed promising academy star Anthony Elanga his senior debut for the Red Devils, while also giving Amad Diallo his first start for Manchester United.

The game of multiple storylines began with a dominant Leicester City taking an early lead via Luke Thomas. The 19-year-old full-back volleyed the ball home after Youri Tielemans found him with a perfectly weighted cross at the far post.

However, their lead didn't last long as Greenwood and Amad Diallo combined well in the final third, and the English striker equalised for Manchester United with a sublime finish to beat Kasper Schmeichel. Greenwood's strike came just five minutes after Thomas' tenth-minute opener.

The Red Devils couldn't replicate other comebacks throughout the campaign as the Foxes forced their hand and took the lead once again in the second half.

Caglar Soyuncu came up clutch for his side with a thumping header from a corner as he got the better of Nemanja Matic in the air to convert from Marc Albrighton's beautiful ball.

Manchester United brought on the cavalry with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani coming on, but it was in vain as Leicester City held onto their lead to bolster their chances of securing UCL football next year. Manchester United will now prepare to take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Here's how Solskjaer's Red Devils fared in their 2-1 loss to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David de Gea — 6.5/10

Didn't have much to do bar one excellent save at his near post from Kelechi Iheanacho, and couldn't do much to save either goals. Was also switched on to mop up on occasion to back his defence up.

Brandon Williams — 3/10

Shambolic display on the night. Poor on the ball, reckless in the tackle, left far too much space to be exploited on the right. Was out of position for the opener and let his man run free. Arguably one of the worst players on the pitch.

Eric Bailly — 6/10

Jamie Vardy caused him a fair few troubles in defence and outthought him on a number of occasions. Nowhere to be seen for the opener, and he couldn't offer much in the build-up. Not his best outing.

Axel Tuanzebe — 7.5/10

Unlike his partner in central defence, Tuanzebe dealt with his striker very well, completely nullifying Iheanacho's threat. Made a brilliant block in the second half, and was largely impressive on the ball as well as while defending against the Foxes. An encouraging display in the absence of his skipper.

Alex Telles — 6/10

Put in a decent display in the second half with a team-high five tackles and four clearances, but was culpable for a handful of poor decisions in the first half. Was irresponsible on the ball and failed to stick with his runners on the left.

Donny van de Beek — 5/10

Dived into a few tackles and tried to link up midfield and attack, but he was, for the most part, ineffective on the night for the hosts. Looked uncomfortable playing deeper and regularly vacated spaces which Leicester exploited.

Nemanja Matic — 7/10

Manchester United's captain for the night was one of their best players until the Foxes' winning goal. Nemanja Matic failed to jump and prevent Soyuncu's header from the corner. Apart from that, Matic was excellent, controlling proceedings in the middle by mopping up regularly and keeping the midfield ticking effortlessly.

Amad Diallo — 7/10

Diallo put in an impressive display on his full league debut for the club, constantly taking players on (three take-ons completed) and trying to force things in the final third. He also aided Manchester United on the defensive front, tracking back to help his side out. Capped his maiden start with a neat assist for Greenwood's goal.

Juan Mata — 5.5/10

The veteran was handed a rare start and was in charge of running the show from an attacking midfield position but failed to impose himself on the game. Was dispossessed far too easily and failed to create anything of note.

Anthony Elanga — 6/10

The Swede put in a spirited display on his first-ever senior appearance for the club, but his intensity waned as the game went on. Registered more sprints (19) than any of his teammates, but still has some way to go to become a regular.

Mason Greenwood — 8/10

Manchester United's crown jewel won them the game on Sunday and delivered once again on Tuesday with a sublime finish. The English striker had one chance in the box and converted it with unerring precision by placing it past Kasper Schmeichel's outstretched leg. Led the line well.

Substitutes

Edinson Cavani (Greenwood, 65') — 5/10

Offered a different type of presence upfront but received little to no service.

Marcus Rashford (Elanga, 65') — 4/10

Failed to offer any real threat. Should have done better to help protect the far post for the corner that led to the winner.

Bruno Fernandes — 5/10

Came on with just over ten minutes left and couldn't influence proceedings. Scuffed his only shot wide.

