Twitter reacts as Manchester United's defeat to Leicester City hands Premier League title to Manchester City

Manchester United succumbed to their fifth home defeat of the Premier League season after a 2-1 loss to Leicester City. The Foxes' win at Old Trafford was also a significant result as it allowed the Red Devils' rivals, Manchester City, to be crowned Premier League champions.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a staggering ten changes to the side that cruised past Aston Villa on Sunday, with Mason Greenwood being the only player to retain his place in the XI.

The Norwegian handed a first league start to Amad Diallo and a first-team debut to promising academy product Anthony Elanga. He also called upon a host of other squad players including the likes of Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, and others. The raft of changes has allowed him to afford his first-team stars some much-needed rest ahead of their upcoming league clash against Liverpool.

Leicester began the game in superb fashion and looked to pin Manchester United back into their own half from kick-off. The hosts conceded the opener, much like they have on several occasions in the past due to a lovely strike from the visitors.

Teenage full-back Luke Thomas volleyed the ball across David de Gea after Youri Tielemans picked him out with a perfect ball from the opposite flank.

Manchester United's wonderkids combine to restore parity

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Red Devils wonderkids Amad Diallo and Mason Greenwood ensured that the Foxes' lead lasted just five minutes as they engineered an equaliser against the run of play. The Ivorian winger won the ball high up the pitch and set up his English teammate, who took one touch before switching to his right and arrowing the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

It was Greenwood's sixth goal in as many league games as the teenager continues his superb form for Manchester United.

The remainder of the first half was a fairly even affair. Manchester United eventually grew into the game and began to assume control of proceedings but failed to create any noteworthy opportunities.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester FT:



Shots: 4-12

Shots on target: 1-3

Passing accuracy: 82%-83%

Possession: 53%-47% https://t.co/ybFDYuMF5e — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 11, 2021

Brendan Rodgers' men were comfortably the better side for large parts of the second half and deservedly took the lead in the 66th minute after Caglar Soyuncu rose highest from a corner to head the ball home. The Turkish international didn't do enough to prevent Greenwood from scoring the opener but made amends with a thumping header past a helpless De Gea.

Manchester United's loss officially confirmed Manchester City's status as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons as their point tally can no longer be matched by any team in the league. Meanwhile, a win for Leicester City has also made it much more difficult for Liverpool to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, making it a mighty important result for various reasons.

Here is a look at some of the best tweets frmo the game.

Liverpool didn't even get the chance to go to Old Trafford as Champions. — Andrew Stewart (@andrewastewart) May 11, 2021

#ManUtd have won more #PL titles [2] at Old Trafford for #ManCity than for @ManUtd [1] in the past ten years. — Man City Report (@cityreport_) May 11, 2021

Diallo to Greenwood... think we’ll see that for years to come! 🔥💥 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 11, 2021

Greenwood’s finishing package is out of this world, I’ve seen him score most types of goals with either foot. — TC. (@totalcristiano) May 11, 2021

⚽️ vs. Brighton

⚽️ vs. Tottenham

⚽️⚽️ vs. Burnley

❌ vs. Leeds

⚽️ vs. Aston Villa

⚽️ vs. Leicester



Mason Greenwood has now scored six goals in his last six Premier League games. pic.twitter.com/499lCVL5u6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 11, 2021

2006 - Amad Diallo Traore assisting Mason Greenwood is the first time two teenagers have combined for a Premier League goal since May 2006, when David Wheater set up Adam Johnson for Middlesbrough against Bolton. Dirtbags. #MUNLEI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021

This picture is cold 📸 pic.twitter.com/S5VPjpOonO — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 11, 2021

Axel Tuanzebe is playing vs. Leicester wearing a smart watch ⌚ pic.twitter.com/CHgG1PQqQc — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 11, 2021

Diallo now has the same amount of assists as Nicolas Pepe in the league this season. 👀 — StatmanBains (@StatmanBains) May 11, 2021

The mighty reds didn’t win but they might be hearing Europa league music at Anfield pic.twitter.com/3KBHdbzjWd — ‘ (@vintageredss) May 11, 2021

End result:

-Liverpool in Kazakhstan on Thursday nights



-No Chelsea double



-No UCL for city



-United with a trophy and 2nd — Greenwood's burner (@BurnerGreenwood) May 11, 2021

Ohhh noooo. So sorry Liverpool we tried everything 😌😌😌 — Josh (@UtdJL) May 11, 2021

What's that smell? 👀👀👀 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 11, 2021

Solksjaer going into the Leicester City changing room after the game: pic.twitter.com/KILGbfGXNe — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 11, 2021

🏆 2011/12

🏆 2013/14

🏆 2017/18

🏆 2018/19

🏆 2020/21#MCFC are the 2020/21 Premier League champions! 👑#MUFC's 2-1 home defeat to #LCFC means Pep Guardiola's side cannot be caught! — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 11, 2021

My ratio keeps getting better 🏆😂😂😂😂 CHAMPIONS BABY — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) May 11, 2021

🎼 He scores with his left,

He scores with his riggghhhttt,

That lad Greenwood,

Get him on the flight 🎼



You know it makes sense, Gareth #MUFC — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) May 11, 2021

Dear @LFC,



Sorry not sorry...

See you Thursday. — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) May 11, 2021

Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer combining to send Liverpool to the Europa League. That’s a lot of salt in the wound. — ʀʏᴀɴ (@Utd_Ryan_) May 11, 2021

Man City fans celebrating their 3rd Premier League title in 4 years pic.twitter.com/tGjNILPZ1W — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 11, 2021

Manchester Utd’s C team lose against Leicester was always going to happen. I’m just glad that we’ve come away with no injuries. Sorry Scousers, we tried. 🤷‍♂️ — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) May 11, 2021

Almost there. Huge win for @LCFC against a full strength @ManUtd team. 😉 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 11, 2021

🇪🇸🥇 2008/09

🇪🇸🥇 2009/10

🇪🇸🥇 2010/11

❌ 2011-12

🇩🇪🥇 2013/14

🇩🇪🥇 2014/15

🇩🇪🥇 2015/16

❌ 2016-17

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥇 2017/18

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥇 2018/19

❌ 2019/20

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥇 2020/21



Pep Guardiola has won the title in nine of the 12 seasons he's managed in Europe's top five leagues.



📻 https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1 pic.twitter.com/53RDO51gvt — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 11, 2021

Champions of England... again 🙌🏼🏆💙 I would have prefered to celebrate this moment after an own game, but I take it anyway 😘🏆 what a season! 💪🏼 @premierleague @ManCity — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 11, 2021

Our Europa League Away Days next season pic.twitter.com/yXg9heF7u3 — 2 Cold Scorpio 🇵🇸 (@419simsim) May 11, 2021

Manchester United confirming the Premier League title for Manchester City and dropped Liverpool into the Europa League pic.twitter.com/BOiLdNYfig — Spotting performances not spoken about enough (@PerformSpotter) May 11, 2021

Nah I love Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so much, what a guy. — . (@Nigerianscamsss) May 11, 2021

🗣"This was the hardest one"



Pep Guardiola has reacted to winning the Premier League tonight pic.twitter.com/ry77LsqixA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 11, 2021

Manchester City now has more league titles than Chelsea btw — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) May 11, 2021

Solskjær on Manchester City: "If you want to take up the challenge with them we need to strengthen our squad." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 11, 2021