Twitter reacts as Manchester United's defeat to Leicester City hands Premier League title to Manchester City

Manchester United succumbed to their fifth home defeat of the Premier League season after a 2-1 loss to Leicester City. The Foxes' win at Old Trafford was also a significant result as it allowed the Red Devils' rivals, Manchester City, to be crowned Premier League champions.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a staggering ten changes to the side that cruised past Aston Villa on Sunday, with Mason Greenwood being the only player to retain his place in the XI.
The Norwegian handed a first league start to Amad Diallo and a first-team debut to promising academy product Anthony Elanga. He also called upon a host of other squad players including the likes of Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, and others. The raft of changes has allowed him to afford his first-team stars some much-needed rest ahead of their upcoming league clash against Liverpool.
Leicester began the game in superb fashion and looked to pin Manchester United back into their own half from kick-off. The hosts conceded the opener, much like they have on several occasions in the past due to a lovely strike from the visitors.
Teenage full-back Luke Thomas volleyed the ball across David de Gea after Youri Tielemans picked him out with a perfect ball from the opposite flank.
Manchester United's wonderkids combine to restore parity
Red Devils wonderkids Amad Diallo and Mason Greenwood ensured that the Foxes' lead lasted just five minutes as they engineered an equaliser against the run of play. The Ivorian winger won the ball high up the pitch and set up his English teammate, who took one touch before switching to his right and arrowing the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.
It was Greenwood's sixth goal in as many league games as the teenager continues his superb form for Manchester United.
The remainder of the first half was a fairly even affair. Manchester United eventually grew into the game and began to assume control of proceedings but failed to create any noteworthy opportunities.
Brendan Rodgers' men were comfortably the better side for large parts of the second half and deservedly took the lead in the 66th minute after Caglar Soyuncu rose highest from a corner to head the ball home. The Turkish international didn't do enough to prevent Greenwood from scoring the opener but made amends with a thumping header past a helpless De Gea.
Manchester United's loss officially confirmed Manchester City's status as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons as their point tally can no longer be matched by any team in the league. Meanwhile, a win for Leicester City has also made it much more difficult for Liverpool to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, making it a mighty important result for various reasons.
