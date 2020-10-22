Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils in a race to sign €60m rated defensive midfielder, pundit identifies best position for new signing and more - 22nd October 2020

Manchester United secured yet another famous win in Paris, beating PSG 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stages. The Red Devils have another tough fixture in the weekend with Chelsea visiting Old Trafford in the Premier League.

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side prepare for another crucial game, here is the latest news from Old Trafford on the 22nd of October 2020.

Manchester United interested in signing Denis Zakaria

Manchester United have joined the race to sign midfielder Denis Zakaria of Borussia Mönchengladbach. The 23-year-old attracted interest from Premier League club Chelsea last window but a move to London didn't materialise for the midfielder.

United and Chelsea have a new transfer rival: FC Bayern also has Denis Zakaria on their list @ManUtd @ChelseaFC @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 21, 2020

German journalist Christian Falk commented on the situation, as per the Express:

"We know these clubs have shortlists and Zakaria is on the shortlist of Chelsea because he is a really good player. But he is also on the shortlist of United and the shortlist of City. He's really expensive for a player that hasn't shown in a big competition, I know that Gladbach knows there are interests from big clubs and also German big clubs."

"I think it's not his year to make a transfer and Gladbach don't want to sell him but if a club pays €50million or €60m of course there will be negotiations. I think we will have to talk about Zakaria next year. They [Chelsea] are watching him and they can see him in the Champions League which is interesting."

Owen Hargreaves believes Alex Telles can be a great wing-back for Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes new signing Alex Telles is perfectly suited to the wing-back role. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played a back-three in the away fixture against PSG in the Champions League.

Alex Telles of Manchester United

The Red Devils have struggled to keep the back door shut this season, but their back three contributed to defensive solidity. Telles, who scored 11 goals and provided eight assists for Porto last season, could be the perfect player for the wing-back role.

"He (Telles) is a good player, a great attacking player. He gets assists, works up and down, he’s probably more suited to playing as a wing-back because defensively he’s not great. In terms of assists, his numbers are off the charts."

"He’s great on set pieces, he’s a good addition to United, a modern full-back. When Luke Shaw was at his best last season it was when he played left on a back three which might suit all parties."