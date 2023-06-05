Manchester United offer €150 million to sign Real Madrid star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a stunning move for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga. The Red Devils see the Frenchman as the perfect fit for Erik ten Hag's style and are ready to break the bank.

As per a report in El Nacional, Manchester United are ready to launch a whopping €150 million bid to sign Camavinga this summer. They see the midfielder as a missing piece at Old Trafford and want to lure him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is aware of the possible offer and has already discussed it with the board.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti, however, will not be a happy man. He had labeled the young Frenchman as an untouchable in his squad along with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. He was quoted by Marca as saying:

"He is untouchable, like Kroos and Modric."

Camavinga played 37 matches in La Liga this season and was a vital part of Ancelotti's plans.

Manchester United target impressing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga was a key figure at Real Madrid this season but was often used out of his favorite position. Ancelotti deployed him at left-back for 17 matches in the season, as he was without David Alaba and Ferland Mendy due to injuries.

Speaking about the Frenchman's ability to adapt to his new role, Ancelotti was quoted by GOAL as saying:

“He is taking advantage of the time he has played as a full-back to improve his boundaries. He is very young and he has to mature his experience and his tactical knowledge. Technically, he has nothing to learn and, physically, he has the engine of a Ferrari, not like a (Fiat) 500.”

The Real Madrid manager added:

"He has surprised us all as a left-back. I'm liking him a lot. Alaba returns on Sunday, we'll see. The team suffers less behind because he works well. He has played very little in this position, but he creates a lot of danger in the opposite field. And he also has defensive work. He doesn't like it, but we do."

However, Camavinga is not happy with the change in position but is ready to help them as and where needed. He told AS:

"The most important thing is to help the team, and today I did that again. But no, it still isn’t my position."

Real Madrid signed Camavinga for €40 million in 2021 from Rennes. He has since scored 99 goals for the club and also recorded two goals and four assists.

