×
Create
Notifications

Manchester United offer 4-year-deal worth €15m-a-season for Bundesliga star: Reports

Borussia Dortmund star Manuel Akanji reportedly dreams playing for the Red Devils
Borussia Dortmund star Manuel Akanji reportedly dreams playing for the Red Devils
Muhammed Shijas
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 24, 2022 09:07 PM IST
Rumors

Manchester United are reportedly pushing to sign Borussia Dortmund star Manuel Akanji this summer. According to a recent report from BILD, the Red Devils are set to offer a four-year-deal worth €15m-a-season for Akanji. United would need to spend around €30 million as a transfer fee to sign the Swiss international from Dortmund.

Akanji made his debut for the German side in 2018 and has since improved into being one of Dortmund's most important players. Akanji has made 28 appearances for his club this season and has been very instrumental in holding Dortmund's fort.

The young centre-back has shown great talent throughout his Dortmund career. The club are desperately looking to renew his current contract, which expires during the summer of 2023.

However, according to the latest report from BILD, Akanji rejected Dortmund's latest offer of €9.5m salary. The Swiss international is keen to move to Manchester United as he is a fan of the club and dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Manuel Akanji, as already reported. The Swiss defender (who has rejected a #BVB offer) is @ManUtd fan and dreams of the Prem League. According to Bild Red Devils have made a concrete offer now: 4-y-contract, €15m salary. Price tag: €30m. twitter.com/berger_pj/stat…

The upcoming summer transfer window will be crucial for Manchester United as the club will have a lot of outgoings. In the defensive department, the likes of Phil Jones and even Eric Bailly could be leaving for better game time.

So, United could go after Akanji, but the Swiss international will probably be a squad option at the club at the start.

Manchester United's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid ends in a 1-1 draw

Manchester United traveled to Madrid to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie on Wednesday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Jao Felix and Anthony Elanga finding the net for their respective clubs.

United were once again completely out of sync during the first half and fans were extremely let down by their team's performance.

Marcus Rashford's decision making in the final third is becoming increasingly frustrating to watch and they're happening more frequently #mufchttps://t.co/unhAAbeZvL

However, in the second half, they came out much stronger and played the game with much more intensity and desire. Questions will be asked regarding the performances of players like Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. Rashford in particular was very poor and fans felt like the England international had no desire to attack or defend the ball.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Red Devils will be hoping for a much more solid performance from their team in the second leg. It is set to take place at Old Trafford on March 15th.

Edited by Aditya Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी