Manchester United offered chance to sign 22-year-old Arsenal linked forward after Gunners shift focus elsewhere: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Arsenal-linked Benjamin Sesko. The Gunners were keen on signing the RB Leipzig star, but have now switched focus to Viktor Gyokeres.

Ad

According to a report by TBR Football, Sesko's agent is keen on getting his client a move away from RB Leipzig and is in talks with several clubs. Manchester United are among the clubs mentioned, as the striker is disappointed at missing out on a move to Arsenal.

Ruben Amorim's side were looking to upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this summer after the two forwards failed to impress last season. The Danish star scored four goals in the league last season, while the Dutchman added three as they finished 15th in the table.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils are still in the market for a striker after having missed out on Liam Delap and Gyokeres. The Englishman chose to join Chelsea after they activated his £30 million clause, while the Sporting CP star is on his way to Arsenal, after they agreed terms earlier this week.

Sesko's agent has also offered the Slovenian star to Chelsea, Newcastle United and Liverpool. The Blues are unlikely to make a move as they have signed Delap and Joao Pedro, while Nicolas Jackson remains an option at the club.

Ad

Liverpool are looking to bring in a forward with the future of Darwin Nunez in the balance, while Newcastle United have been linked with Hugo Ekitike, as per David Ornstein.

RB Leipzig are open to selling Sesko this summer, but have reportedly slapped a €90 million price tag on their star player.

Manchester United were urged to sign Arsenal-linked Benjamin Sesko by Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke spoke about Benjamin Sesko to Metro earlier this year and claimed that the RB Leipzig star was ideal for Manchester United. He believed that the Red Devils do not need Bryan Mbeumo and should focus on the Arsenal-linked star instead.

Ad

Yorke said:

"Manchester United don't need Bryan Mbeumo, he's another winger, they need another striker. I would love it if Manchester United went and signed Benjamin Sesko, I watched him play recently and he's a great profile. He's similar to Alexander Isak but probably cheaper. Sesko has a great presence up front, he's a big striker with an incredible shot on him. He's mobile too, which Man United need. Sesko would be my ideal signing for Man United. He's a proper No.9."

The Red Devils remain in talks to sign Mbeumo, after seeing their £62.5 million bid rejected. They have signed Mathues Cunha and Diego Leon for the first team this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More