Manchester United offered chance to sign Arsenal and Tottenham linked star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign AS Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian is looking to leave I Giallorossi in the ongoing transfer window and is currently assessing his options. He has made 17 appearances for the Italian side across competitions this season, contributing two goals and three assists.

As per The Express, Tottenham have already made an initial offer of a loan plus an obligation to buy but the deal hasn't gone through yet.

Arsenal have also been linked with Zaniolo and now, as per Area Napoli, he has also been offered to Manchester United. However, it is unclear whether manager Erik ten Hag would want to take up the offer.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho also recently explained Zaniolo's situation (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Nicoló Zaniolo has asked to leave the club — but it’s not sure that it’s gonna happen. Current proposals are not enough. We only need a good proposal to let Zaniolo leave, and we’ve not received it. My feeling is that at the end, he will stay."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“We only need a good proposal to let Zaniolo leave, and we’ve not received it. My feeling is that at the end, he will stay”. Mourinho: “Nicoló Zaniolo has asked to leave the club — but it’s not sure that it’s gonna happen. Current proposals are not enough”.“We only need a good proposal to let Zaniolo leave, and we’ve not received it. My feeling is that at the end, he will stay”. Mourinho: “Nicoló Zaniolo has asked to leave the club — but it’s not sure that it’s gonna happen. Current proposals are not enough”. 🚨🇮🇹 #transfers“We only need a good proposal to let Zaniolo leave, and we’ve not received it. My feeling is that at the end, he will stay”. https://t.co/fORldyFmoc

The Italian forward joined Roma from Inter Milan in 2018 and has had to deal with multiple injury issues, including two ACL injuries. He has played 124 games for the Italian side, registering 24 goals and 18 assists.

Roy Keane on Arsenal's Premier League title chances after Manchester United win

Arsenal beat the Red Devils 3-2 in an enthralling Premier League clash at the Emirates on Sunday, January 22. They now have a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Arsenal @Arsenal Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 https://t.co/xzVHCJJMz1

However, former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes that the Cityzens might still end up winning the title. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

"If I were to put money on it I would still think City, but what we’ve seen of Arsenal today, seeing them live, the game today, the technical ability, the mentality today, it will take a lot to stop them and I wouldn’t be shocked if they do go on and win it."

He added:

"I still maybe sway towards Manchester City, just because of what they’ve shown us over the last few years."

Arsenal will next face Manchester City away in the FA Cup fourth round on January 27. Manchester United, meanwhile, will take on Nottingham Forest away in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on January 25.

Poll : 0 votes