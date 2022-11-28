Manchester United offered chance to sign Chelsea-linked attacker: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard, who has been heavily linked with Chelsea for a couple of months.

Trossard, 27, has turned a lot of heads with his exhilarating performances for the Seagulls. Since arriving from KRC Genk for a fee of £15 million in the summer of 2019, the Belgian has netted 25 goals and contributed 14 assists in 118 matches across all competitions.

With his current contract set to expire next summer, Trossard has been linked with a move to Chelsea for a potential reunion with former boss Graham Potter. He has also popped up on the radar of heavyweight clubs like Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, according to The Sun.

GOAL @goal Leandro Trossard has scored goals against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea this season Leandro Trossard has scored goals against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea this season 🔥 https://t.co/7isZJIA8kZ

Speaking to Give Me Sport, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs asserted that Manchester United are in the mix to snap up Trossard. He elaborated:

"We'll have to wait and see whether Manchester United decide to look a little bit closer to home and see whether there's that shorter term and closer to home goalscorer that they might be able to attract. We know, for example, that Trossard at Brighton is being put in the shop window by his agent."

Shedding light on Trossard's future, Jacobs continued:

"He's been offered to United, he's been offered to Liverpool and he's been offered to Chelsea. Liverpool are not interested. United haven't really bitten but given the [Cristiano] Ronaldo situation, we have to wait and see if they consider a player like him."

Jacobs also stated that Trossard would be an ideal short-term signing for the Red Devils in the upcoming winter transfer window and concluded:

"[He's] somebody gettable, somebody that is in good form and somebody that can just tide them over and continue the momentum that they're building under Erik ten Hag between now and the summer, at which point they can then come in for a big name."

A two-footed attacker adept at operating in multiple roles, Trossard is currently in the Middle East to represent Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He went into the quadrennial tournament on the back of seven goals and three assists in 14 Premier League starts this season.

Manchester United to face competition from Chelsea and PSG for La Liga star

As per MARCA, Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has asked his agent to find a new club for him in light of the deterioration of his relationship with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone. Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich are all keen to sign him in January.

Felix, 23, has been one of the best offensive talents in the world since joining Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for £108 million in the summer of 2019. He has netted 33 goals and laid out 18 assists in 129 appearances across all competitions for the 11-time La Liga champions.

Felix, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Metropolitano Stadium, is currently representing Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Get Cameroon vs Serbia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes