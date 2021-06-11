Manchester United offered the chance to sign Portuguese star this summer - Reports

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Juventus are looking to offload Cristiano Ronaldo this summer to make way for new signings, and the Portuguese has been linked with a move to Manchester United and PSG.

The Bianconeri failed to win the Serie A title last season, and that cost Andrea Pirlo his job as the club re-hired Max Allegri.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo was the club’s top scorer in the Serie A last season with 29 goals, his performances in the Champions League earned him some criticism from the fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 43 goals in his last 42 games for Portugal. 🐐🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/llJwnuMtvw — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 10, 2021

Juventus are not in a good financial situation, and getting rid of Cristiano Ronaldo from their wage bill could help them next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2022, and as per journalist Duncan Castles, the club are trying to offload him this summer

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

“Ronaldo is of interest to Manchester United. He has been offered to them. Juventus want to move Ronaldo out this summer. Max Allegri is in favour of doing this. It’s an open secret in football.

“Ronaldo has been offered to Real Madrid – who said no, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Ronaldo’s camp think the more likely outcome present is PSG. However, there is a strong interest from Manchester United,” Castles said on the transfer window podcast.

Manchester United might not take up the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Although a reunion with their former star will be tempting, Manchester United are focusing on other areas of the pitch and might not sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils secured Edinson Cavani’s future for another year, and have been linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Should they sign the England international, their attack will be more or less sorted for next season. They will still need another defender.

Ronaldo is expected to cost around £60million, and that will be a considerable chunk of Manchester United’s summer transfer kitty. The Portuguese star is also 36, and would not be a long-term acquisition.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava