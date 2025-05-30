Manchester United offered stunning swap deal to sign world-class striker in exchange for cash and Rasmus Hojlund - Reports

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. Napoli are interested in selling their striker and see Rasmus Hojlund as the ideal replacement.

According to a report in il Napolista, Napoli are keen on signing Hojlund and are willing to consider a swap deal. They are open to letting Osimhen move but want £33 million in cash along with the Danish star.

French former footballer Louis Saha spoke to Genting Casino earlier this season and urged Manchester United to get Osimhen. He said (via GOAL):

"Osimhen, I'm a big fan. He's a big character. He has experience at a very top level. He has to be managed, that's for sure, because as I said, he's a big character, but he's the type of player that can bring you something. That's the type of player that I want."

He added:

"In midfield, there is a kind of player who would suit, but less guarantee. The transfer market is a big challenge. So you can throw any names into a hat, and you will be surprised about the results."

United manager Ruben Amorim is interested in signing a top striker, and they were linked with Liam Delap. However, The Athletic has reported that the Ipswich Town star is heading to Chelsea.

Osimhen is interested in moving to the Premier League and was seemingly waiting for Chelsea's call. He also has an offer from Al-Hilal, as the Saudi Pro League side are pushing to sign him.

Manchester United urged to sign free agent over Victor Osimhen

Earlier this year, former player Paul Parker urged Manchester United to sign Jonathan David instead of Victor Osimhen. He opined that the free agent would do well, though his signing-on fee would be higher than that of the Nigerian. Parker said (via UtdDistrict):

"Osimhen will, of course, be an upgrade over any forward at Man United. I still don't know how he ended up at Galatasaray from what he'd done at Napoli. Is he really going to be the one? I don't know. Jonathan David could be available for free."

"His stats are better than Osimhen's, but it's not all about stats. Stats are great, and they can give you a picture, but you need to see what the player can do and what he adds. Osimhen is going to cost a lot of money, and David can be picked up for free. David will ask for a bigger contract as he's on a free. So that's something the club has to consider," he added.

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League this season and will be without European football next season. They reached the Europa League final but lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on May 21.

