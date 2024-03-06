Manchester United open contract talks with starlet to reflect his first-team status: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract to reflect his standing in Erik ten Hag's first team.

Manchester Evening News (via 90min) reports that initial discussions have taken place over Mainoo being handed an improved contract. He signed a fresh deal in February 2023 which expires in 2027 but the club want to offer him new terms.

This comes amid a stellar breakout season for Mainoo, 18, who has bagged two goals in 18 games across competitions. He's become a regular starter under Ten Hag this season and a key member of the Dutchman's midfield.

Manchester United and the player's camp aren't panicking over the situation and want Mainoo to focus on the end of the season. He's already triggered several performance-related add-ons and bonuses in his current deal.

Talks over a new contract will accelerate in the summer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team will oversee them. The British billionaire is now a co-owner and will run the club's sporting operations.

Mainoo is viewed as a future superstar at Old Trafford amid his remarkable rise this season. Ten Hag waxed lyrical about the England U19 international after he scored an incredible last-gasp winner in a 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ten Hag said:

"In this moment he is progressing from game to game and this is what big talents are. They take everytime the challenge and achieve in short notice higher levels and that is what Kobbie is doing at this moment. We are really pleased and it's really enjoyable to watch him play football."

Mainoo made his senior debut for Manchester United in a 3-0 win against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup last season. He's since made 21 appearances at the heart of the Red Devils' midfield.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes tipped Kobbie Mainoo for a bright future

Bruno Fernandes lavished praise on Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo has earned plaudits throughout his breakout season at Old Trafford. He has become a starter alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield.

Fernandes claims he predicted Mainoo would be a star several years ago when watching him in action in the club's youth system. He said (via The Mirror):

"He's a big talent. I've said it in the past."

The Red Devils captain added:

"I've seen him play for the under-18s two or three years ago and I said to a friend who was in Manchester who wanted to see some youth games, I said the name of Kobbie, without knowing he was going to be this talented and this player."

Mainoo impressed for Manchester United's U18s, posting four goals and two assists in 35 games across competitions. He also conjured up two goals and four assists in 21 games across competitions for the U21s.