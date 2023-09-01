Manchester United open to making massive U-turn on Mason Greenwood situation on deadline day: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided they will allow Mason Greenwood to leave on loan after failing to find potential permanent suitors.

Football Insider reports that the Red Devils will listen to loan offers due to a lack of interest from clubs to sign Greenwood permanently. La Liga side Getafe have made a loan proposal for the 21-year-old.

Manchester United announced that the young striker would be leaving Old Trafford by mutual consent following an internal investigation. He was arrested in January 2022 and subsequently suspended pending the outcome of his case.

However, all sexual assault-related charges against him were dropped earlier this year. The internal investigation then saw many hit out at the potential of his return to the club and they have since decided to part ways.

Greenwood's contract with the Red Devils expires in 2025 but he will either be sold or loaned to another club for the remainder of that contract. He last played for the side in a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the same month of his arrest.

The Manchester United academy graduate was touted as a future superstar before his arrest. He has bagged 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games for the Premier League giants.

Erik ten Hag had reportedly been open to the forward being reinstated into the first-team. However, mass backlash from fans led to the club deciding they would be parting with the player.

Rasmus Hojlund's former manager has encouraging verdict of Manchester United striker for fans

Hojlund is the Red Devils' all-time most expensive under-21 player.

Manchester United have signed a new striker this summer with Rasmus Hojlund joining from Serie A side Atalanta in a £72 million deal. The Danish frontman could make his first appearance for the club against Arsenal on Sunday (September 3).

Hojlund, 20, was a hit at Atalanta last season, bagging 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions. However, many are aware that he is still a work in progress given he is at such a young age.

Despite this, his former Sturm Graz boss Graz Christian Ilzer has given Manchester United fans an insight into what they can expect from him. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Ras (Hojlund) has a great attitude and an aura around him. A full stadium is nothing that intimidates him but pushes him, doesn’t matter if it is the home fans or the opponent's stadium."

Ilzer continued by deeming Hojlund to be a rockstar and a player who will excite fans:

"It is something in him to be one with the fans and to excite them. It is like the pitch is a concert stage and he is a Rockstar that excites the crowd."

Hojlund is known for his pace and agility despite his 6"3 frame. He drops into tight spaces and also brings others into play which bodes well for Ten Hag's playing style.