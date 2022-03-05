Manchester United open to making move for Bayern Munich forward - Reports

According to the latest reports, Manchester United will consider the prospect of making a move to sign Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker's future has become a topic of discussion as he recently commented that he is "open to everything" with just 18 months left on his current contract with the Bavarian giants.

According to 90min.com, Lewandowski is also aware of Bayern's interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is considered to be a logical successor to the 33-year-old.

However, the Bavarian giants will face tough competition from the likes of PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City, as they have all registered an interest in snapping up Haaland.

Lewandowski's representatives are now looking at options for their client, and have contacted a few teams, including clubs from the Premier League.

Manchester United are one of them and the Red Devils will consider the idea of signing the Polish striker should he become available in the summer. United have asked Lewandowski's representatives to keep them informed about the situation.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are the other clubs who have been informed about the Bayern Munich striker's availability and could provide stiff competition.

Lewandowski's future could become clear during the summer and if he is open to a move, United will look to become a frontrunner for his signature.

Manchester United will be looking for reinforcements in attack during the summer transfer window

Manchester United have faced issues with scoring goals this season and will be in the market for a new forward.

With Edinson Cavani expected to move on and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, the Red Devils will be on the lookout for a new striker to lead the attack.

While he may not be young, Lewandowski will provide United with a proper outlet for goals.

The Polish striker already has 28 goals in 24 league matches so far for Bayern this season. He has also found the net nine times for the Bavarian giants in the Champions League.

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to take up a consultancy role after the end of the season, is a big admirer of Lewandowski and could instruct the Red Devils to go after the forward.

The final decision, however, could lie in the hands of the new manager at the club.

