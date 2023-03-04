Manchester United open talks with agent of player wanted by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha despite the player being wanted by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. The Ivorian is heading towards the Selhurst Park exit door as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Zaha, 30, will become a free agent in the summer if he does not agree to a new contract with Palace. He has rejected proposals from the Eagles to extend his stay with the club.

According to London World, Manchester United have been in contact with Zaha's representatives over a potential move to Old Trafford. The attacker previously played for the Red Devils from 2013 to 2015 but didn't get a chance to impress.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his squad that have won their first trophy in six years. The Red Devils beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final. Zaha is enticed by the prospect of joining a UEFA Champions League side for next season.

Ten Hag's men look likely to seal qualification to Europe's elite club competition as they sit third in the league. However, they are not the only top four contenders in the race. The aforementioned source reports that Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly confident of securing Zaha's signature in the summer. Antonio Conte's side are fourth in the league, holding a four-point lead over fifth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand.

Zaha could head out of Europe altogether and join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. Reports claim that the Ivorian is considering offers from three Saudi Pro League clubs, including Rudi Garcia's side. He is enticed by the prospect of joining the former Manchester United attacker at Mrsool Park.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a prolific start to life at Al Nassr, scoring eight goals in just seven games. He also earns a pretty sum of £173 million a year in the Middle East.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag's friend claims he had to dodge land mines laid by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last November by mutual consent and headed to Al Nassr in January. Ten Hag's close-confidant Hans Kraay has commented on how Ten Hag dealt with the Portuguese during their fractious relationship. He told the Mirror:

“It was chaos at the club for a start - and there were the mines laid by Cristiano Ronaldo... But Erik did, he did not mind sorting it all out and didn’t mind walking around Cristiano’s landmines.

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.



90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.



@cristiano | @TalkTV | #PMU "I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan "I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on [email protected] | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/nqp4mcXHB0

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag had a frosty relationship during the former's final months at Manchester United. The Portuguese icon was keen to leave the club in the summer but remained at Old Trafford.

He was afforded less game time than ever before in his career under Ten Hag, starting 10 of 16 games, scoring three goals and providing two assists. The former Real Madrid attacker refused to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham. He was subsequently punished by his manager with a one-game suspension.

Their relationship didn't mend following the incident as Cristiano Ronaldo gave an explosive interview with TalkTV. He claimed that he didn't respect Ten Hag because he felt disrespected by the coach.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes