Manchester United open talks to complete stunning £100m deal for Premier League superstar: Reports 

As per Fourfourtwo, Manchester United have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over a sensational £100 million move. The Red Devils have reportedly initiated contact with the Englishman regarding a summer move.

Manchester United have seen their fortunes improve following the appointment of Erik ten Hag last summer.

The Dutch manager has worked wonders at Old Trafford and has already ended the club's six-year trophy drought.

The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup by beating Newcastle United 1-0 in the final but were absolutely thrashed by rivals Liverpool 7-0 on Sunday in the Premier League.

Manchester United have been in the market for an elite striker for a few years now and Harry Kane has been a long-standing target for the Red Devils.

As per the report, Tottenham Hotspur want a nine-figure fee for their star striker and Manchester United seem willing to match their asking price.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United believe they will sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer if Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League.



(Source: Sun Sport) Manchester United believe they will sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer if Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Manchester United believe they will sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer if Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/M6DAJzni5z

The 20-time English champions have reportedly been in touch with Kane and have received a positive response from the England skipper. The 29-year-old is yet to win a single trophy in his career and looks set for yet another trophyless season.

Spurs are out of the FA Cup and are 1-0 down to AC Milan after the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. The Lilywhites could also miss out on Champions League qualification this year if their form doesn't improve, prompting Kane to look for pastures new.

With his deal with Spurs expiring in the summer of 2024, the north London giants will have a weak bargaining position in the upcoming transfer window.

Kane looked set to join Manchester City in the summer of 2021, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's asking price proved to be too much for the Cityzens.

Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in the England international, who became the joint top goalscorer for the Three Lions in December 2022.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 36 games this season for Tottenham.

Manchester United hold internal talks over deal for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner valued at £60 million

Reputed journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Manchester United have held internal talks over a deal to sign World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. He reported that Mac Allister is also being monitored by the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Jacobs wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

"A slightly cheaper option from Brighton could be Mac Allister. Manchester City and Manchester United have discussed him internally, but nothing more than that at this point. Liverpool and Chelsea are ones to watch as well."

centredevils. @centredevils | NEW: | NEW: #mufc are internally discussing the possibility of signing World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister this summer. [ @JacobsBen 🚨🚨| NEW: #mufc are internally discussing the possibility of signing World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister this summer. [@JacobsBen] https://t.co/BhqUo6OPGz

He added:

"Mac Allister is contracted until 2025 with an option to extend by one year. And off the back of him winning the World Cup with Argentina we are seeing some pretty high figures flying around."

The World Cup winner has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 23 games across competitions this season for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Poll : 0 votes