Manchester United hold internal talks over deal for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner valued at £60 million: Reports

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Manchester United have held internal talks over a deal to sign World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

In his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs has claimed that the Argentina international has become a player very much in demand.

The journalist has claimed that Manchester United have internally discussed a move for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

He also revealed that Mac Allister's situation at the Amex Stadium is also being monitored by the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. Jacobs wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

“A slightly cheaper option from Brighton could be Mac Allister. Manchester City and Manchester United have discussed him internally, but nothing more than that at this point. Liverpool and Chelsea are ones to watch as well.

"Mac Allister is contracted until 2025 with an option to extend by one year. And off the back of him winning the World Cup with Argentina we are seeing some pretty high figures flying around."

Jacobs has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion are expected to demand more than £60 million for the Argentine midfielder. His value significantly increased after helping Argentina win the FIFA World Cup.

He added:

“Although Brighton don’t directly offer quotes to suitors for players they don’t plan to sell, insiders suggest £60m+ is what the Seagulls may expect. That’s quite a lot more than the numbers suitors have him valued at dating back to both January and before the World Cup, with valuations ranging from £27-35m. I think that type of bid now would get laughed out the room."

The journalist has also claimed that Mac Allister will be looking to prioritize joining a club who can offer him regular UEFA Champions League football. He added:

“But as the World Cup hype wears off, and his contract runs down slightly, let’s see how Brighton react to incoming bids. Mac Allister, at this point I am told, will assess his options come summer. Although he speaks glowingly about the Premier League, he is not against going to another European league. His priority is playing Champions League football regularly.”

The Manchester United target has been in excellent form for Brighton this season. He has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 23 games across competitions.

Ian Wright explains why Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United future could be in jeopardy

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that Bruno Fernandes' future at Manchester United could be up in the air following his antics in the Red Devils' 7-0 loss to Liverpool. He told Premier League Productions, as quoted by The Mirror:

"When you look at the capitulation of the team it’s a reflection of the captain. When I saw [Stefan] Bajcetic go past him and he stopped that was the last straw because when you look at his histrionics he’s someone who wouldn’t last [in the dressing rooms he played in]. The captain is a special person in there.

"When you watch someone like Roy Keane, a performance like that must hurt him deeply with what he’s had to go through to get to that accolade, to see a Man United captain do that playing as if he’s got the world on his shoulders and not inspiring his teammates to try and salvage something."

Wright has claimed that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag might not entertain his star midfielder's poor body language. He added:

"To see the captain like that, he cannot be… the way Ten Hag has setting that team up he doesn’t fit in the mold of Ten Hag and how he wants his team to go forward."

Fernandes has been excellent for Manchester United this season, having scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 40 games across competitions.

