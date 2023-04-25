Manchester United open talks to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner who is also wanted by Liverpool - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as they look to beat Liverpool to his signature.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that the Red Devils have held talks with Mac Allister's representatives over the player's move to Old Trafford. The Argentine midfielder only signed a new deal with Brighton in November but looks set to leave in the summer.

Romano added that Mac Allister wants to remain in England but secure a summer move away from the Amex. He has been in fine form this season, scoring ten goals and contributing two assists in 30 games across competitions.

The 24-year-old also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina as they won the tournament. He made six appearances, scoring once and providing one assist.

Manchester United are pushing forward with their pursuit of the Argentine midfielder amid interest from Liverpool. He features on the Merseysiders' list of alternatives to Jude Bellingham.

However, Mac Allister is one of several options for Jurgen Klopp, whose Liverpool side are set to be overhauled in the summer. Hence, a move to Old Trafford may be more likely, as he's being earmarked as a top target.

Erik ten Hag has already bolstered his midfield since arriving at Manchester United last summer. He secured the arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer. The Red Devils lured Marcel Sabitzer on loan in January from Bayern Munich till the end of the season. It remains to be seen if the Austrian is signed permanently once his loan deal expires.

Manchester United and Liverpool-target Alexis Mac Allister on winning FIFA World Cup

Alexis Mac Allister discusses winning the World Cup.

Mac Allister earned plaudits for his brilliant performances as Argentina won the FIFA World Cup for the third time in December. The Brighton midfielder provided the assist for Angel di Maria's opener in the final. La Abicleste went on to win the game 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw after extra time.

The Manchester United and Liverpool-target reflected on winning the World Cup by admitting that he could retire now. However, he made it clear his desire to continue and perhaps move elsewhere in his club career, telling Sky Sports in February:

"If a good offer comes for the club, and, for me, then we will make a decision, but I like to live in the present, and I am really happy here at Brighton. The dream was to win the World Cup, and I have done it. I could retire now, but I still enjoy playing football."

Mac Allister made his international debut in 2019 and has earned 16 caps, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He has become a vital member of Lionel Scaloni's side.

