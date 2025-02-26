Manchester United open talks to sign 22-year-old Bundesliga ace next summer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held talks to sign RB Leizpig centre-back Castello Lukeba after the end of the ongoing 2024-25 campaign.

Lukeba, 22, has cemented himself as a vital starter for Leipzig since arriving from Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais for an initial fee of £26 million in 2023. He has helped his team win a DFL-Supercup accolade so far.

Now, according to reliable reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United have recently opened negotiations with Lukeba's camp. They have been scouting the left-footed centre-back for a number of months and feel that the Frenchman could easily start in Ruben Amorim's system.

However, Leipzig will only part ways with Lukeba if the defender's release clause of £75 million is activated. They are believed to be counting on either Manchester United or Real Madrid to trigger the star's exit clause.

So far, Lukeba has started 49 of his 61 appearances across all competitions for his team. The one-cap France international has helped the Bundesliga side record 19 clean sheets, netting one goal in the process.

Manchester United urged to sign free agent

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is eligible to play again this March after the four-year doping suspension was cut to 18 months.

During a chat with Casino Beats, former Red Devils striker Dwight Yorke was queried if the Red Devils should sign Pogba. He replied (h/t Metro):

"It's an interesting take. I would give Paul Pogba a third chance, definitely, because of what United currently have and because of what we know he is capable of producing. Obviously, with two months left, I would say, let's have a look. Give him a contract. You've got time here to prove yourself. You can come and play and help us out with the situation."

Yorke, who helped the Red Devils lift three Premier League titles, added:

"I'm sure Pogba would be very keen. Maybe he might want a long-term deal because of the security. I can see why his name has been mentioned because United have struggled, and Pogba is a damn good player. Even though he's 31, I think he's far better than what we have now. And if you're going to get a player for free, who's far better than all our players in midfield, then you do it."

Pogba, who will turn 32 next month, made 233 overall appearances for Manchester United in two separate stints. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner scored 39 goals and provided 48 assists for the Ruben Amorim-coached side.

