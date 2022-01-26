Manchester United outcast angry with club after collapsed loan move: Reports

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is reportedly close to signing a loan deal with Newcastle United. However, as per reports from David Ornstein, the deal is reportedly on the verge of collapsing. The Daily Star has now reported that the collapsed loan move has made Lingard angry with the club.

At the start of the 2021-22 season, Jesse Lingard wanted to leave Manchester United and join West Ham United where he spent a six-month loan spell during the 2020-21 season. However, former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convinced the England international to stay for another season by promising more game time under his reign. Lingard was convinced by the talks he had with Ole and decided to stay at Old Trafford.

But much to his despise, Lingard has only made 14 appearances so far for the Red Devils in which he hasn't started a single PL game for the club. Many expected Lingard's fortune to change under newly appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick. However, The 29 year old had the same fate that he had earlier this season as he has only had limited game time so far. With just six months left on his contract Jesse Lingard would have made up his mind not to extend his contract with Manchester United.

During the start of the January transfer window, there were multiple reports suggesting that United could be open to transferring Lingard for a loan move. As a result, many clubs came in and declared their interest in signing the England International. However, only Newcastle United were in advanced talks with the Red Devils to acquire the service of the player. But in the end, that deal, too, fell off due to a disagreement over the financial terms between both clubs.

According to the latest reports from The Daily Star, this latest news has surprised Lingard and the player is reportedly angry with the club for collapsing the deal. There are still six more days for the transfer window to close and Manchester United could still find a suitor who can accept their demands and sign Lingard on a loan move.

Manchester United could let Donny Van de Beek join Crystal Palace in a simple loan deal

Apart from Jesse Lingard, Dutch midfielder Donny Van de Beek is also one of the stars who has had only less playing time so far at Manchester United. The club were trying to find a solution for Van de Beek and now, as per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Van de Beek are open to a loan move and are now looking at the options that he has.

Update on Donny van de Beek. Crystal Palace have submitted straight loan proposal tonight - it's now a direct negotiation with Man United. There are also other clubs interested. Manchester United want full salary paid until June to let him leave - no buy option.

The likes of Crystal Palace and Spanish club Valencia are reportedly heavily interested in signing the 24 year old. However, it looks like Palace are the clear favorites to sign Van de Beek on a simple loan before the end of the season

