Manchester United outcast not expected to leave in January despite interest from AC Milan - Reports

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly is reportedly set to stay at the club for the rest of the season despite interest from AC Milan.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils aren't inclined towards sending any of their key players out on loan in the ongoing transfer window. The report added that Bailly is interested in moving to the San Siro, but the move is very unlikely to take place.

Milan are rumored to be targeting a centre-back this month due to a long-term injury to Simon Kjaer. Alessio Romagnoli, who is out of contract in the summer, recently contracted COVID-19 and is yet to fully recover. Consequently, the Rossoneri need a central defender for both the short and long term.

Bailly, who is known for his physicality and pace, is a good option for Milan to consider. However, Manchester United's unwillingness to let him go could see them pursue other players.

Paris Saint-Germain's Abdou Diallo is reported to be an option for Stefano Pioli's side. They were also briefly linked with LOSC Lille defender Sven Botman but the French club are unwilling to sell the player.

Eric Bailly has struggled for chances at Manchester United this season

Bailly joined Manchester United from Villarreal back in the summer of 2016. The 27-year-old made a mark in his first season at Old Trafford, playing 38 times for the first team. He lifted the Community Shield, Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League that season.

However, injuries have consistently troubled Bailly during his time with the Red Devils. This has led to him making just 20 appearances in the Premier League since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Manchester United's acquisitions of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane in recent times have also pushed the Ivorian further down the pecking order. Maguire and Varane are the club's first-choice centre-back pairing. Victor Lindelof and, more recently, Phil Jones have also been in the mix alongside Bailly.

A move away from Old Trafford could be massively beneficial for the 27-year-old, who is unlikely to become a starter for his current club anytime soon. However, the transfer could be complicated as his contract runs until 2024.

Bailly has played just seven times this season, averaging less than 70 minutes per game. Overall, he has made only 113 appearances for the Red Devils in five and a half years. In those matches, the Ivorian has scored once and assisted once only.

