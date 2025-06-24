Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho closing in on move to Turkey after reaching salary agreement: Reports

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has reportedly agreed terms to join Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce. The Englishman has been in talks with the Turkish side after reportedly failing to agree to terms with Chelsea, who had the obligation to buy him this summer.
As per a report by journalist Orazio Accomand, Sancho has now agreed to a €10 million (£8.5m) per season deal to make the switch. The report comes just hours after journalist Murat Zorlu said that talks with the Turkish Super Lig giants were progressing quickly.
Sancho was loaned out by Manchester United in January 2024 to Borussia Dortmund after a fallout with Erik ten Hag. The Englishman returned to the Red Devils squad in the summer, before being loaned out to Chelsea for the season.
Following Ten Hag's sacking and Ruben Amorim's appointment, Dan Micciche, Sancho's former coach for England's youth teams, had urged Manchester United to give him another chance. He told The Sun:
"Jadon would have to play as a left-sided No.10, I couldn't see him play as a wing-back. Can he play there? Yeah, absolutely. I think he could play for Ruben Amorim in his system. It might actually suit him more - in terms of freeing him up. He wouldn't be hugging the touchline as much, he would in middle of the pitch more and would have more options when he gets the ball."
Fenerbahce are now set to hold talks with Manchester United. The Red Devils had set a £25 million price tag for Chelsea to sign him and the Turkish side are looking to agree a deal for £15 million.
Jadon Sancho was told to leave Manchester United and the Premier League
Football pundit William Gallas spoke to Spin Genie earlier this year and claimed that Jadon Sancho was not suited for the Premier League. He urged the Manchester United star to leave the Premier League this summer and said (via GOAL):
"From what I've seen of Jadon Sancho, I'd pay the fee to send him back to Manchester United rather than signing him on a permanent deal. With players like him, who are so talented, I cannot understand why they cannot perform, why he cannot perform like he did at Borussia Dortmund.
"With Manchester United, he had a problem with the manager Erik ten Hag, he joined Chelsea and we thought he could perform like he did with Dortmund as he did at the beginning, but you have to be consistent. For players now, it's difficult for them to be consistent for some reason. He has to be consistent with his quality, he has to do more, but he doesn't really do what we want from him. If he goes back to Manchester United, that means he failed. That means he can't go to that next level, maybe that means the Premier League is too hard for him."
Napoli and Juventus were also linked with Sancho, while Saudi Pro League sides were also said to be keeping tabs.