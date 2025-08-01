Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho willing to accept pay-cut in order to rejoin former club: Reports

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to rejoin Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils are also said to be eager to sell him and have reduced their asking price.

According to a report by Patrick Berger of Sky Germany, Sancho is a subject of interest for Dortmund again. The Bundesliga side have no reservations about the Manchester United star and are aware that the Englishman has no future at Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund sports chief Sebastian Kehl was asked about their former player on Friday , August 1, and was quick to confirm interest. He hinted that the Englishman needs to take a pay cut, while the transfer fee also needs to be within their budget. He said (via Sky Germany):

"Sancho is constantly at the centre of transfer rumors. I understand the interest, but we are thinking carefully within our limits. The conditions must be right. We will do something, but we are limited by certain options."

Sky Germany have reported that Manchester United, who had set a £25 million fee for Chelsea to sign Sancho this summer, have reduced it as they look to offload him. They are now looking for €20 million (£17.4m), with Juventus reportedly cooling off their interest in the Englishman.

Nottingham Forest were also reportedly interested in signing Sancho this summer as a possible replacement for Anthony Elanga, who has joined Newcastle United.

Borussia Dortmund told to re-sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Steffen Freund spoke to Poker Scout in July and backed the Bundesliga side to re-sign Jadon Sancho. He claimed it would be the best move for the player and the club and said:

"I'd like to see Jadon Sancho come back to Borussia Dortmund this summer. I remember the first time he was at the club when he played with Erling Haaland and was outstanding – he was maybe even world class at the time because he would always affect games.

"At the moment, he looks like he's on his way down a little bit after those spells at Man United and Chelsea, but he can play anywhere on the wing and centrally, so he gives you some flexibility. I think he would be a good signing for Dortmund."

Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and played 158 games for them before moving to Manchester United in 2021. He scored 53 goals and assisted 67 times, while also winning the DFB-Pokal and DFB-Supercup.

