Premier League club want to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho as replacement for 23-year-old star: Reports

Nottingham Forest are reportedly planning a move for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. The Englishman is yet to pick a new club after telling the Red Devils that he wants to leave this summer.

According to a report in The Sun, Nottingham Forest see him as an ideal replacement for Anthony Elanga, who has joined Newcastle United. They believe that the 25-year-old can get back to his best and will be hungry to prove himself in the Premier League.

Sancho spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Chelsea, and they had an option to sign him permanently for £25 million. However, they opted against the move after failing to agree terms with the Manchester United loanee, and ended up paying £5 million as a penalty.

Chelsea reportedly offered him £180,000-200,000 per week, and Nottingham Forest are willing to pay him more. The Englishman is also of interest to Juventus, and reports suggested that he had agreed terms with them.

The Serie A side have been working to get him this summer, but are yet to make the deal official. Nottingham Forest are now working to get the deal done swiftly as the future of Morgan Gibbs-White is also in the balance after Tottenham Hotspur learnt of his release clause.

Sancho was also linked with a move to Fenerbahce amid reports that he had agreed on personal terms.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho told to leave England by Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson spoke to 888Sport earlier this month and urged Jadon Sancho to leave Manchester United. He believes that the Englishman, along with Marcus Rashford, needs a fresh start. He added that they will have too much spotlight on them if they stay in the Premier League.

Johnson said:

"There looks to be quite a few Manchester United players who are not in Rúben Amorim's plans and destined for a summer exit. Two of those are Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Both players spent last season on loan, Sancho tried at Chelsea, and Rashford had a brief stint at Aston Villa, but neither managed to fully rediscover their form or force a way back into United's plans. Realistically, even though both these players clearly have ability, those loan spells haven't worked."

"They can't get into the United team and I doubt any of the Premier League big guns will be looking at them. Where these guys go is completely up to them. It all depends on how much motivation they've got left, what level they want to push themselves to, and which manager takes an interest in them. But, most likely, I can see a move abroad for both Sancho and Rashford. We've seen more and more English players making that move to other European leagues in recent years, and this might be the best and most likely path for them now."

Marcus Rashford is in talks with Barcelona, and has Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce also interested.

