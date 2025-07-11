Why did Jadon Sancho not join Chelsea in the summer? Journalist reveals why Manchester United outcast didn't join Blues this summer

Jadon Sancho reportedly rejected a wage-cut contract offer from Chelsea before returning to Manchester United. The Blues wanted him to stay, but only if he was ready to agree to a deal within their structure.

Ad

As per Ben Jacobs, Chelsea were willing to sign Sancho this summer by paying the £25 million obligation clause in his contract. However, the Englishman did not want to budge from his £300,000 per week deal at Manchester United.

The journalist reports that the Blues offered the former Borussia Dortmund star £180,000 to £200,000 per week. The Englishman was unwilling to accept the terms and opted to head back to Manchester United. He posted a message on Instagram following his exit and said:

Ad

Trending

"Grateful for the experience. Big love to everyone at Chelsea who made me feel at home — teammates, staff and the fans. Wishing the club all the best moving forward. Truly grateful, Thank you Blues."

Chelsea had to pay £5 million to opt out of the obligation to buy Sancho on a permanent deal after failing to agree terms with the winger. The Blues had not paid a loan fee to sign him in the summer of 2024, and he helped them win the UEFA Conference League, scoring twice in his seven games in the tournament.

Ad

Manchester United urged to give Chelsea loanee Jadon Sancho another chance

Dan Micciche, who coached Sancho in England's youth setup, spoke to the Mirror earlier this year and claimed that Manchester United should consider giving the Chelsea loanee another chance. He believes that the 25-year-old has what it takes to operate as the left-sided attacker in Ruben Amorim's system and said:

Ad

"Jadon would have to play as a left-sided No.10, I couldn't see him play as a wing-back. Can he play there? Yeah, absolutely. I think he could play for Ruben Amorim in his system. It might actually suit him more – in terms of freeing him up. He wouldn't be hugging the touchline as much, he would play in the middle of the pitch more and would have more options when he gets the ball."

However, Jadon Sancho is among the 5 Manchester United players who have informed the club they want to leave this summer and has been linked with a move to Juventus. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia are looking to leave the club and have been permitted to return late to pre-season training.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More