Manchester United outcast linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr - Reports

Manchester United's Alex Telles is reportedly a target for Al-Nassr, who look to add more quality to their team alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar was signed in January as a free agent and kickstarted the rise of Saudi Pro League teams as a serious player in the transfer market. N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino are some of the stars who have since moved to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr have themselves signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan this summer to further boost their starting XI's quality. Telles could now follow suit and become their latest big-name signing from Europe.

According to the Daily Mail, Faris Najd are keen on reuniting the Brazilian left-back with Ronaldo next season. The two played 21 times alongside each other at Manchester United and recorded two joint goal participations in that time.

Telles has started just 26 times in the Premier League since moving to Old Trafford from Sevilla for €15 million three years ago. He spent last season on loan at Los Nervionenses, where he registered three assists in 38 games across competitions.

The 30-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Manchester United and could leave as a free agent next year if he doesn't pen fresh terms. Erik ten Hag currently has Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as his options at left-back.

Manchester United target praised Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently left a lasting impression on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international has been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag eyes a new No. 9. And in an interview back in March this year, he admitted his admiration for one of United's greatest-ever players.

Hojlund told TLN (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"My father introduced me when he was at United then me and my best friend followed him when he was at Madrid. I just like his mentality, I love that he’s so eager to score a goal, the thing for me is he is so passionate about wanting to be the best and I like it."

According to the Athletic, Manchester United offered Atalanta players in exchange for the 20-year-old. However, the Italian club want cash payment and have placed an £85.5 million price tag on the striker.

Poll : 0 votes