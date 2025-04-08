Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford’s agents in talks with European powerhouse amid Aston Villa uncertainty: Reports

PSG have reportedly begun talks with Marcus Rashford over a move to Ligue 1 from Manchester United. The Englishman is currently on loan at Aston Villa, but there is no clarity about the Villans' stance regarding his future and the French side is looking to take advantage.

As per L'Equipe, Rashford is back on PSG's radar, and Luís Campos has held talks with the Englishman's entourage. The sporting advisor is set to leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season but is working on getting the star player from Manchester United before his departure.

Rashford moved to Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season after Ruben Amorim dropped him from his matchday squads, beginning from December. The Manchester United head coach claimed that he could not get Rashford to adapt to his style of play.

PSG have been linked with Rashford in the past, but the Ligue 1 side has never made a move. Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke about the Englishman in 2022 and admitted that he would be happy to work with the Aston Villa loanee but wanted it to be on a free transfer.

Marcus Rashford offered transfer advice by former Manchester United star

Bryan Robson spoke to the Daily Express and claimed that he did not want to see Marcus Rashford stay at Aston Villa. He stated that the Englishman should return to Manchester United and fight for his place.

The United legend said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I'm talking about ex-players saying that as soon as he went to Villa, he was enjoying his football again. Hold on a minute. You are so fortunate to be a football player. If I'm at Man United, I'm enjoying my football, or I should be enjoying my football, and I'm going to work hard to try and make the team successful. So when you go to Villa, it's no different from playing for Man United. You try and enjoy your game and do the best you can. So there's no excuses."

"Marcus has unbelievable talent and should be doing better for Manchester United. He shouldn't even be moving on to Aston Villa. He should be giving his best for Man United. [Whether he comes back] is the manager's and Marcus's decision. But for me, he's got the talent, and you've got to get the best out of him. And Marcus has got to get the best out of himself, and he should be a Man United player next year."

Aston Villa have a £40 million clause to sign Rashford on a permanent deal this summer.

