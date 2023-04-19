Olympique de Marseille will reportedly not trigger the option to buy Manchester United loanee Eric Bailly permanently this summer.

Bailly joined Les Phoceens on a season-long loan last summer with an option to make the move permanent for €6 million if specific incentives are met, as per GOAL. However, things haven't gone to plan for him in Marseille.

The Cote d'Ivoire international has started just four Ligue 1 games this term and isn't high in Igor Tudor's pecking order. A lengthy red-card suspension and injury issues have also played a role in hampering his momentum at his new club.

As reported by French outlet La Provence and confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (h/t Get Football News France), Marseille will not purchase him permanently at the end of the season. The Red Devils will apparently transfer-list the player on return.

They had bought him from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 for £36 million, but he hasn't lived up to expectations at Old Trafford. He hasn't started in three consecutive league games for Manchester United since January 2021.

Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof make up Erik ten Hag's first-team centre-back options when fit. Luke Shaw has also deputised in that position on occasion.

Martinez and Varane have been sidelined with foot injuries recently, but Ten Hag will hope to have them back next season.

Manchester United loanee Eric Bailly has lost Igor Tudor's confidence

As per L'Equipe (h/t ThePeoplesPerson) last month, Eric Bailly has lost Igor Tudor's confidence at Marseille.

The French outlet said that the OM manager was particularly displeased with the Manchester United loanee's performance against Paris Saint-Germain in their 3-0 Ligue 1 loss on February 26. It wrote:

"Ivorian central defender Eric Bailly, on loan from Manchester United, has lost the confidence of Igor Tudor, his coach at OM. The conditions of his purchase option will not help him find his place. The performance of Eric Bailly, who was marking Kylian Mbappe during the heavy defeat against PSG, particularly displeased Igor Tudor.”

Bailly was tasked with marking PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe but failed to contain him. The Frenchman grabbed a brace and assisted Lionel Messi before Bailly was substituted in the 66th minute. The 29-year-old has played just 25 minutes of league football since then.

