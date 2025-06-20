Manchester United plan to loan out Marcus Rashford to European giants in the summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning to loan Marcus Rashford out for the 2025-26 season. Inter Milan have emerged as a possible destination, as per the Manchester Evening Standard (via Tribal Football).

Rashford has had a falling out with United manager Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese left the forward out of his squad for the Manchester derby in December 2024. He was then subsequently left out in multiple games before leaving on loan in January 2025.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 17 games. He is likely to leave Manchester United this summer. However, with his wages worth £325,000 per week, the likes of Villa and Barcelona have moved away despite earlier interest.

As per the aforementioned source, Inter Milan are among the clubs interested in signing Rashford. Manchester United would want the deal to go through as well. The Englishman is looking for a club with UEFA Champions League football and is unwilling to lower his wages.

Rashford came through United's academy and has recorded 138 goals and 77 assists in 426 senior games for them, winning multiple trophies.

Manchester United legend doesn't think Marcus Rashford will play for the club next season

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs shared his thoughts on Marcus Rashford's situation on Rio Ferdinand's podcast in April. When asked if he believes the Englishman could play under Amorim next season, the Welshman said:

“No. I don’t think he looked happy at United. I think he looks happier now. I just don’t. Which is a shame because obviously I’d seen him as a part of the staff when we’d given him his debut."

When asked what advice he would give Rashford, Giggs stressed the importance of hard work and said:

“First of all, he’s got to work harder. I talked about no matter what position on the pitch you are, you sprint back as quick as you sprint forward, and aesthetically, it didn’t look great. Especially if the team ain’t doing well. Because fans will forgive you for missing a chance. They won’t forgive you for not working hard enough...

“And you’ve got to enjoy it. Especially flair players, attacking players. Because that’s your best moments. When your confidence is high, you’re trying things. Don’t always come off. But play instinctively and play like you did when you were younger. Freedom.”

In the last two seasons, Rashford has just registered 19 goals and 15 assists in 84 games for both Manchester United and Aston Villa across competitions.

