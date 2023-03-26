Manchester United plan surprise move for Chelsea star in summer transfer window - Reports

Manchester United have identified Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic as an option to strengthen their midfield this summer, according to 90min.

Erik ten Hag's first season as the Red Devils' manager has largely gone according to plan. He won his first trophy with the club last month, leading them to EFL Cup glory. The English giants are eying more silverware this term, with both the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League within their reach.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also looking ahead to the 2023-24 season as they look to continue their revival under the Dutchman. They are already laying out transfer plans for the summer, with midfield being an area they are keen to strengthen.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong remains a player of interest to Ten Hag. There is a feeling that the Old Trafford outfit could re-open talks for the midfielder after failing with their efforts to sign him last summer.

The Red Devils are also said to be exploring alternatives should the Netherlands international prove to be unattainable. Kovacic is thus viewed as a potential recruit in Manchester, as per the said report.

Kovacic has been a key player for Chelsea since joining them on an initial loan deal from Real Madrid in 2018, helping them win four trophies. He has made 211 appearances across competitions for the Blues, bagging six goals and 14 assists.

However, the Croatia international is entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit. Talks over a new deal have reportedly not gone beyond the initial stage.

Kovacic and his representatives are claimed to be assessing all possible options ahead of the summer. A transfer to another Premier League club is possible if the report is to be believed.

Chelsea, meanwhile, do not want to lose any players for free and could thus be tempted to sell Kovacic this summer. Having signed 17 new players over the last year, they also have a need to trim the size of their squad.

Manchester United face competition for Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

Manchester United could be able to sign Kovacic from Chelsea for a bargain fee this summer. However, it is worth noting that they are not the only club interested in acquiring him.

Manchester United's rivals Liverpool and Manchester City are also reportedly keeping tabs on the 28-year-old. Like Ten Hag's side, the two clubs are keen to bolster their options in midfield this summer.

Kovacic could thus be at the center of a three-way transfer battle this summer.

Poll : 0 votes