Manchester United planning face-to-face discussions with David de Gea after his wedding this weekend - Reports

Manchester United have asked David De Gea not to sign for another club, despite his contract expiring today (June 30). They want him to wait until they get a replacement sorted out.

As per a report in The Sun and Daily Mail, Manchester United are planning talks with De Gea after his wedding this weekend. They are open to waiting for him to return from his honeymoon or holding the talks before he goes on vacation.

The Spaniard had agreed terms over a new deal at Old Trafford, only for the club to rescind the offer. They had reduced his wages drastically from the £375,000 in his previous contract but wanted to reduce it further.

They are in talks with Inter Milan to sign Andre Onana and are close to agreeing terms. Di Marzio has reported that the Serie A side has asked for €50 million, and the Red Devils are ready to pay the fee.

Rio Ferdinand hits out at Manchester United for De Gea's contract issue

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester United are disrespecting David De Gea, a player who has been an 'outstanding professional' at the club. He stated that they should sort the contract situation out swiftly and now let him hang around in the dark.

Ferdinand was on his FIVE YouTube channel when he said:

"But he's been an unreal servant to this football club. 12 years he's been at this club, similar to what I was at this club. Player of the year, four or five times in that time been phenomenal."

He continued:

"At times, he's been the best player at the club. And in a few of those years, had moments where it didn't go well. Lost a bit of form at times. Maybe lost confidence, but, in the main, served the club remarkably well. He's an outstanding professional."

He added:

"David must be sitting there and thinking, 'I never dreamed that I would leave the club in this way, in this manner.' I look at it now, and how does David de Gea stay? The only way he stays is if United can't get Onana or whichever goalkeeper they go for."

He concluded:

"It would be difficult for him though because he'll be looking at the club in a different light. It was love before, maybe it's business now. It's disappointing and I hope it gets sorted out, for David and the club's sake."

De Gea has an offer from Saudi Arabia, as per a report in Marca. However, he has not started negotiations yet, as he wants to remain at Manchester United.

The Spaniard has played 545 matches for the Red Devils since joining from Atletico Madrid. He has been their #1 for the majority of the last decade and only faced tough competition from Dean Henderson in the 2020–21 season.

